Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

England vs India 2018: What would have happened if KL Rahul's shoes had hit the stumps?

Vignesh Madridista Ananthasubramanian
FEATURED COLUMNIST
Feature
1.43K   //    08 Sep 2018, 20:49 IST

KL Rah
KL Rahul taking the run without the shoe on his right leg

After four Test matches in the ongoing Test series against England, Indian opener KL Rahul has been looking good for the first time in India's first innings in the fifth Test at the Kia Oval in London.

Rahul started on a positive note as he took on the bowlers early on and has looked dominant so far as the teams have taken the Tea break. Early on in his innings, Rahul was involved in a bizarre situation as he lost his shoe while taking a quick single.

He tried to tap the ball on the leg side and take a quick single, but just after getting into his stride, he lost his shoe and in spite of that, managed to finish the run with ease.

The shoe on his right leg came off, flew and landed in the danger area of the pitch. The bowler, Ben Stokes, was kind enough to pick up the shoe, loosen the laces and hand it over to Rahul. Thankfully, the umpires didn't warn Rahul as he was not at fault for what happened in the fifth over of the game.

What would have happened had the shoe hit the stumps?

Thankfully for Rahul, the shoe landed on the pitch instead of the stump. Would Rahul be given out had the shoe hit the stumps? Will that classify as a hit-wicket?

In an incident involving former England batsman Kevin Pietersen and West Indian all-rounder Dwayne Bravo in a Test match between both the sides at Old Trafford in 2007, Pietersen was given out in a bizarre manner. Bravo targetted the batsman with a bouncer that was directed perfectly and the ball hit the helmet of Pietersen and the helmet loosened, came off his head, flew back and hit the stumps, resulting in the batsman getting out.

But, in Rahul's case, he would have survived not because it wasn't his fault but because he was in the middle of a run. Rule 35.1.1.2 states that the batsman will be declared out hit wicket if he is setting up to take a run immediately after playing the shot. He won't be given out if he is in the act of running, which is the case with KL Rahul.

Even if the ball had hit the stumps, Rahul would have survived.

What does the Law 35 in MCC's Laws of Cricket say?

The striker is out Hit wicket if, after the bowler has entered the delivery stride and while the ball is in play, his/her stump is put down by either the striker’s bat or person in any of the following circumstances:

1. in the course of any action taken by him/her in preparing to receive or in receiving a delivery,

2. in setting off for the first run immediately after playing or playing at the ball,

3. if no attempt is made to play the ball, in setting off for the first run, providing that in the opinion of the umpire this is immediately after the striker has had the opportunity of playing the ball,

4. in lawfully making a second or further stroke for the purpose of guarding his/her wicket within the provisions of Law 34.3 (Ball lawfully struck more than once).

The batsman is not out under hit-wicket should his/her stump be put down in any of the ways referred to in 35.1 if any of the following applies:

1. it occurs after the striker has completed any action in receiving the delivery.

2. it occurs when the striker is in the act of running, other than setting off immediately for the first run.

3. it occurs when the striker is trying to avoid being run out or stumped.

4. it occurs when the striker is trying to avoid a throw in at any time.

5. the bowler after entering the delivery stride does not deliver the ball. In this case, either umpire shall immediately call and signal Dead ball. See Law 20.4 (Umpire calling and signalling Dead ball).

6. the delivery is a No ball.

Topics you might be interested in:
England vs India 2018 England Cricket Indian Cricket Team KL Rahul
Vignesh Madridista Ananthasubramanian
FEATURED COLUMNIST
England vs India 2018, 1st T20I: 5 Unnoticed things from...
RELATED STORY
England vs India 2018: 5 talking points as India beat...
RELATED STORY
India vs England 2018: Why KL Rahul should open ahead of...
RELATED STORY
KL Rahul: The best bet to fill in Dravid’s shoes?
RELATED STORY
Top 5 Individual Performances by Indian players in India...
RELATED STORY
What makes KL Rahul so special? 
RELATED STORY
England vs India: What Virat Kohli did differently in the...
RELATED STORY
England vs India 2018: Likely Indian playing XI for...
RELATED STORY
England vs India 2018, 4th Test - Player Ratings
RELATED STORY
England vs India 2018, first Test: Hits and Misses
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Live Cricket Scores
England v India Specsavers Test Series 2018
1st Test | Wed, 01 Aug
ENG 287/10 & 180/10
IND 274/10 & 162/10
England win by 31 runs
ENG VS IND live score
2nd Test | Thu, 09 Aug
IND 107/10 & 130/10
ENG 396/7
England win by an innings and 159 runs
IND VS ENG live score
3rd Test | Sat, 18 Aug
IND 329/10 & 352/7
ENG 161/10 & 317/10
India win by 203 runs
IND VS ENG live score
4th Test | Thu, 30 Aug
ENG 246/10 & 271/10
IND 273/10 & 184/10
England win by 60 runs
ENG VS IND live score
5th Test | 10:00 AM
ENG 332/10
IND 174/6 (51.0 ov)
Day 2 | Stumps: India trail England by 158 runs with 4 wickets remaining
ENG VS IND live score
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
England v India Specsavers Test Series 2018
South Africa v Zimbabwe ODI Series 2018
India v Windies Test Series 2018
India A v Australia A Four-Day Series 2018
Asia Cup 2018 Qualifier
Caribbean Premier League 2018
Australia tour to Pakistan (UAE) Tour Match 2018
England in Sri Lanka Tour Matches 2018
Asia Cup 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division One 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division Two 2018
Vitality Blast 2018
Women's National Cricket League 2018/2019
JLT One-Day Cup 2018
Contact Us Advertise with Us