England vs India 2018: What would have happened if KL Rahul's shoes had hit the stumps?

KL Rahul taking the run without the shoe on his right leg

After four Test matches in the ongoing Test series against England, Indian opener KL Rahul has been looking good for the first time in India's first innings in the fifth Test at the Kia Oval in London.

Rahul started on a positive note as he took on the bowlers early on and has looked dominant so far as the teams have taken the Tea break. Early on in his innings, Rahul was involved in a bizarre situation as he lost his shoe while taking a quick single.

🗣 HEADS!



Rahul loses his left boot while attempting to run a single off the next – his heel coming out of the shoe while playing back, before he catapults said footwear into the danger zone! 👟



Watch live on Sky Sports Cricket! https://t.co/gveeOJTDwk #PassOnPlastic pic.twitter.com/Uo1vbDxCtc — Sky Sports Cricket (@SkyCricket) September 8, 2018

He tried to tap the ball on the leg side and take a quick single, but just after getting into his stride, he lost his shoe and in spite of that, managed to finish the run with ease.

The shoe on his right leg came off, flew and landed in the danger area of the pitch. The bowler, Ben Stokes, was kind enough to pick up the shoe, loosen the laces and hand it over to Rahul. Thankfully, the umpires didn't warn Rahul as he was not at fault for what happened in the fifth over of the game.

What would have happened had the shoe hit the stumps?

Thankfully for Rahul, the shoe landed on the pitch instead of the stump. Would Rahul be given out had the shoe hit the stumps? Will that classify as a hit-wicket?

In an incident involving former England batsman Kevin Pietersen and West Indian all-rounder Dwayne Bravo in a Test match between both the sides at Old Trafford in 2007, Pietersen was given out in a bizarre manner. Bravo targetted the batsman with a bouncer that was directed perfectly and the ball hit the helmet of Pietersen and the helmet loosened, came off his head, flew back and hit the stumps, resulting in the batsman getting out.

But, in Rahul's case, he would have survived not because it wasn't his fault but because he was in the middle of a run. Rule 35.1.1.2 states that the batsman will be declared out hit wicket if he is setting up to take a run immediately after playing the shot. He won't be given out if he is in the act of running, which is the case with KL Rahul.

Even if the ball had hit the stumps, Rahul would have survived.

What does the Law 35 in MCC's Laws of Cricket say?

The striker is out Hit wicket if, after the bowler has entered the delivery stride and while the ball is in play, his/her stump is put down by either the striker’s bat or person in any of the following circumstances:

1. in the course of any action taken by him/her in preparing to receive or in receiving a delivery,

2. in setting off for the first run immediately after playing or playing at the ball,

3. if no attempt is made to play the ball, in setting off for the first run, providing that in the opinion of the umpire this is immediately after the striker has had the opportunity of playing the ball,

4. in lawfully making a second or further stroke for the purpose of guarding his/her wicket within the provisions of Law 34.3 (Ball lawfully struck more than once).

The batsman is not out under hit-wicket should his/her stump be put down in any of the ways referred to in 35.1 if any of the following applies:

1. it occurs after the striker has completed any action in receiving the delivery.

2. it occurs when the striker is in the act of running, other than setting off immediately for the first run.

3. it occurs when the striker is trying to avoid being run out or stumped.

4. it occurs when the striker is trying to avoid a throw in at any time.

5. the bowler after entering the delivery stride does not deliver the ball. In this case, either umpire shall immediately call and signal Dead ball. See Law 20.4 (Umpire calling and signalling Dead ball).

6. the delivery is a No ball.