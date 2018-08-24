Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

England vs India 2018: Why Virat Kohli’s never-say-die attitude could help India win the Test series

Raghav Ravichandran
ANALYST
Feature
430   //    24 Aug 2018, 11:37 IST

India looked completely down and out after their humiliating defeat at the iconic Lord’s stadium. Nothing seemed to be working for them, players with tremendous potential just didn’t play with confidence. They offered their wicket on a platter and on helpful conditions for the bowlers and England ensured India were made to pay.

It would need an extremely talented, gifted and confident Virat Kohli to bounce back physically and mentally if India were to even think about turning around their fortunes in this Test series. India need to forget what happened in the first two Tests and start afresh- something easier said than done.

They needed their skipper’s never give up, and confident attitude to rally the team and ensure that everyone performs to the best of their ability and leave the results to take care of itself.


Virat Kohli’s backing of non-Test specialists pays rich dividends

England v India: Specsavers 3rd Test - Day Four
Hardik Pandya

Virat Kohli is not shy of going against the norm. He doesn’t back down when it comes to aggression on the field and that is very much carried on to each team member’s demeanour on the field.

He is a captain who refuses to stick to the proven formula of picking only Test match specialists to win him Test matches. Ravindra Jadeja, the #3 ranked bowler in world cricket couldn’t find a place in VK’s side to face off against England. He was preferred for the mercurial, yet extremely talented all-rounder Hardik Pandya.

Pandya had two games where everyone was left in a state of confusion about his role in the side. Is he a batting all-rounder who can bowl few overs or he is a bowling all-rounder who can chip in with the bat. In the first two games, neither his batting or his bowling made any impact.

In a do-or-die situation, Hardik Pandya delivered on the constant backing and support he has received from the team management by producing a spell of quality seam bowling. He bought in the wicket-keeper and slip fielders a little closer and constantly hit the seam on a good length.

That’s where he can exploit the England batting line-up’s vulnerability to the fullest. And in a display of quality bowling where he grabbed a well-deserved five wickets haul he left England reeling. And he carried that confidence into his batting as he went to bludgeon the English bowling on route to a quick fire 68.

It just proves that after Sourav Ganguly if any Indian captain has vociferously gone on to back certain players to come good irrespective of the flak he may receive, it should be Virat Kohli. Hardik Pandya still has lots to prove in the test match format to keep his place.

But it’s always good to have the backing of your skipper, especially when the odds are against you. A recent example of that would be the all-round effort of Hardik Pandya against England at Trent Bridge, Nottingham. 

And not to forget the performance of Jasprit Bumrah who came back from a finger injury to get a five-wicket haul in the second innings that ensured India went on to win the game. And we mustn’t forget that there was Umesh Yadav in the squad who could have replaced Kuldeep Yadav for the third Test match.

But VK strongly stands by certain players who he provides all the support to and looks like that’s rubbing off rather well especially after their performances in the Trent Bridge Test match.

India’s confidence and self-belief gives them the chance to create history

England v India: Specsavers 3rd Test - Day Five
Team India

If anyone were to say that this Indian team can bounce back in this Test series, not many would have echoed that sentiment even if they were hardcore Indian fans. As the team looked lost, directionless and lacked basic self-belief to tackle the might of the English bowling attack.

Post the drubbing received at the Lord’s stadium, India needed to get their team sorted. With the opening position causing lot of headaches, they went in with KL Rahul and Shikhar Dhawan and they delivered in ensuring they batted time and managed to bring in VK post the 30th over when the ball lost some of its sheen.

Once the openers had a reasonable partnership, the middle order could build a competitive score. The very fact that India needed more batsmen to step up apart from VK was rectified in this game. Ajinkya Rahane and Virat Kohli had a solid partnership in the first innings, not to forget the skipper’s outstanding century in the second innings.

That positivity carried into the bowling unit as well. While Ravi Ashwin couldn’t play much of a part in the first innings, the other bowlers Ishant Sharma, Mohammad Shami and Hardik Pandya exploited the fragile England batting line up and ensured India had a substantial lead that they built on to bat England out of the game.

India’s confidence is sky-high now. They have truly turned around their fortunes. A bunch of players who lacked self-belief in the first two games turned things around brilliantly. England’s batting mainstays Joe Root and Alistair Cook have looked completely out of form so far, making their batting look weak.

It seems highly improbable that India can replicate their performance in the next two games. But with England low on confidence and India riding high on confidence, it’s not wrong to believe and hope for India to come back from 0-2 to win the series 3-2.

Topics you might be interested in:
England vs India 2018 England Cricket Indian Cricket Team Virat Kohli Hardik Pandya
Raghav Ravichandran
ANALYST
Writing about the game he loves the most- cricket drew him to tie up with Sportskeeda. Over the past year or so, he has been able to write on varied topics across all formats of the game. Main focus area is writing about Cricket and the happenings around the cricket world. Always strive to provide the best quality content which manages to keep the reader engaged. Have a deep desire and passion to one day make cricket journalism my full time career. Have garnered a good readership base and would like to keep that on an upswing with my writing. After becoming a Cricket Analyst, I don't have any particular teams or clubs I support as the nature of the job is to be as neutral as possible. People reading my articles can expect them to be simply written, enjoyable and one which provides a personal touch to a particular topic/ article.
England vs India 2018: Why England are favourites to win...
RELATED STORY
England vs India 2018: 5 Reasons why India will win the...
RELATED STORY
India vs England, 2018, third Test: Preview 
RELATED STORY
England vs India 2018: 5 Reasons Why India will make a...
RELATED STORY
England vs India 2018: 3 players who can help India win...
RELATED STORY
England vs India 2018: Virat Kohli dedicates the win to...
RELATED STORY
England vs India 2018: 3 reasons why India won the 3rd...
RELATED STORY
England vs India 2018, 3rd Test: How did Virat Kohli's...
RELATED STORY
3 reasons why India might script a series win now
RELATED STORY
India vs England, 2018: Number Nuggets - Key differences...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Live Cricket Scores
England v India Specsavers Test Series 2018
1st ODI | Thu, 12 Jul
ENG 268/10 (49.5 ov)
IND 269/2 (40.1 ov)
India win by 8 wickets
ENG VS IND live score
2nd ODI | Sat, 14 Jul
ENG 322/7 (50.0 ov)
IND 236/10 (50.0 ov)
England win by 86 runs
ENG VS IND live score
3rd ODI | Tue, 17 Jul
IND 256/8 (50.0 ov)
ENG 260/2 (44.3 ov)
England win by 8 wickets
IND VS ENG live score
1st Test | Wed, 01 Aug
ENG 287/10 & 180/10
IND 274/10 & 162/10
England win by 31 runs
ENG VS IND live score
2nd Test | Thu, 09 Aug
IND 107/10 & 130/10
ENG 396/7
England win by an innings and 159 runs
IND VS ENG live score
3rd Test | Sat, 18 Aug
IND 329/10 & 352/7
ENG 161/10 & 317/10
India win by 203 runs
IND VS ENG live score
4th Test | Thu, 30 Aug, 10:00 AM
England
India
ENG VS IND preview
5th Test | Fri, 07 Sep, 10:00 AM
England
India
ENG VS IND preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
England v India Specsavers Test Series 2018
Asia Cup 2018
Vitality Blast 2018
Quadrangular A Team Series in India 2018
Ireland v Afghanistan Twenty20 Series 2018
Ireland v Afghanistan ODI Series 2018
Caribbean Premier League 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division One 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division Two 2018
Asia Cup 2018 Qualifier
JLT One-Day Cup 2018
Women's National Cricket League 2018/2019
Contact Us Advertise with Us