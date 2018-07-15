Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
England vs India, 2nd ODI: Player Ratings

Shankar Narayan
FEATURED COLUMNIST
Top 5 / Top 10
429   //    15 Jul 2018, 01:11 IST

The chase master could not take India home on Saturday

England levelled the three-match ODI series with an 86-run win over India in the 2nd game at Lord's on Saturday. Opting to bat first, the hosts piled a mammoth 322 for 7 in their 50 overs on the back of a century from Joe Root and handy half-centuries from Eoin Morgan and David Willey.

In reply, India never got going from the word go as the hosts' bowlers applied the brakes on the scoring rate, piling up the pressure on the Indians, who kept losing wickets in pursuit of the score at regular intervals and were eventually bowled out for 236 runs.

Here are the ratings from the game:

India

Shikhar Dhawan: 2.5/10

The left-hander got off to a start but could not convert it into a big one, falling for 36.

Rohit Sharma: 2/10

After scoring a match-winning hundred on Thursday, Sharma failed to get going on Saturday, getting bowled off Mark Wood for 15.

Virat Kohli: 3.5/10

The chase master had to do something special, but could not go beyond the score of 45, caught right in front off the bowling of Moeen Ali.

KL Rahul: 0.5/10

The right-hander had a day to forget, making a duck on his Lord's debut.

Suresh Raina: 3.5/10

The left-hander got off to a good start, but with the pressure building in the chase, he went for the slog over mid-wicket and was bowled for 46.

MS Dhoni- 2.5/10

Strange. That's just the only word one can use to describe MS Dhoni's knock of 37 runs from 59 balls.

Hardik Pandya-1/10

The all-rounder had a day to forget, both with bat and ball, scoring 21 runs with the bat and going for 70 runs in his 10 overs with the ball.

Umesh Yadav- 0.5/10

Yadav just could not deliver with the ball on Saturday, going for 63 runs in his 10 overs with one wicket.

Sidharth Kaul- 0.5/10

Like Yadav, Kaul too endured an absolutely horrendous day with the ball, going for 59 runs in his eight wicketless overs.

Kuldeep Yadav: 4/10

The most impressive bowler on the show once again, Kuldeep extended his tally to 9 wickets for the series with figures of 3 for 68 in his 10 overs.

Yuzvendra Chahal: 3/10

His spin bowling partner Yuzvendra Chahal had a decent day with the ball with figures of 1 for 43 in 10 overs.

England vs India 2018 Indian Cricket Team England Cricket Joe Root Kuldeep Yadav Player ratings
