England vs India, 2nd ODI: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast and Live Streaming Details

England and India face off in the second game of the three-match ODI series on Thursday, July 14. The match will be played at the iconic Lord’s in London.

Building on the momentum from the win in the T20I series, India trashed England in the opening ODI at the Kennington Oval. Pacers Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammad Shami ran through England’s batting as the hosts skittled out for a paltry total of 110, managing to play only 25.2 overs. Bumrah registered his best ODI figures, picking up six wickets while Shami claimed three.

Jason Roy, Joe Root, Ben Stokes and Liam Livingstone even failed to get off the mark as none of the English batters could get going. It was a thoroughly disappointing performance from England with the bat and they will need their top guns to put this outing past them and make a comeback in this match.

The Indian openers then made light-work of the chase, getting past the line in just 18.4 overs. Skipper Rohit Sharma remained unbeaten on 76 while Dhawan spent time in the middle to get to 31 as India wrapped up the game with ten wickets to spare and take a 1-0 lead in the opening ODI.

High on confidence, India will aim to seal the ODI series as well with a win in the second game. After being handed a crushing defeat, hosts England will be keen to avenge their loss and keep the series alive. It should be another cracking contest to say the least.

England vs. India Match Details

Match: England vs. India, 2nd ODI, India tour of England, 2022

Date and Time: July 14, Thursday, 2022, 05:30 PM IST

Venue: Lord’s, London.

England vs. India Pitch Report

Both the batters and the bowlers will have an advantage at this venue. The average first innings total at the Lord’s is 242. Teams batting first have won 31 games here while teams batting second have won 33. So fans can expect a fairly even contest between the bat and the ball.

England vs. India Weather Forecast

There is no chance of rain during the course of the game. Temperatures are expected to hover around 19 to 31 degrees Celsius during match day with a bit of cloud cover.

England vs. India Probable XIs

England

Probable XI

Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root, Jos Buttler (C and WK), Liam Livingstone, Ben Stokes, Moeen Ali, David Willey, Sam Curran, Brydon Carse, Reece Topley.

Probable XI

Rohit Sharma (c), Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli / Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Rishabh Pant, Ravindra Jadeja, Yuzvendra Chahal, Shardul Thakur / Mohammed Siraj, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami.

England vs. India Match Prediction

India will be confident after their incredible win in the first ODI. England have to pull themselves up and are under some pressure to level the series. The hosts have won 25 out of the 56 matches that they have played at Lord’s, losing 27. India, on the other hand, have won four out of their 8 games at this venue. Based on current momentum, India hold the upper hand going into the second ODI.

Prediction: India to win this fixture.

England vs. India telecast details and channel list

TV: Sony Sports Network

Live Streaming: Sony LIV App

