England vs India, 2nd T20I: Preview, Weather Report, Head-to-Head & Key Stats

Vaibhav Joshi
ANALYST
Preview
476   //    04 Jul 2018, 15:36 IST

India completely outfoxed England in the first match of the T20I series. It was Kuldeep's fifer and Rahul's century that demoralized the Englishmen in the previous game.

The only moment to cherish for the Englishmen in the previous game was Jos Buttler's brilliant strokeplay. However, Buttler's 69 seemed to be futile, for the Men in Blue easily chased down the total with 8 wickets and 10 balls remaining.

India would be looking forward to sealing the T20I series when they meet England for the second T20I. Meanwhile, England would look settle the score and keep the series alive.


England vs India, 2nd T20I Details:

Match Date: 06 July 2018, Friday

Match Timing: 22:00 IST, 16:30 GMT, 17:30 LOCAL

Match Venue: Sophia Gardens, Cardiff, England


Expected Crowd Turnout: With an important game ahead for both the teams, the England vs India encounter in Cardiff is expected to be a house-full affair with a total crowd attendance of 14,900.


Team News

The Indian team is not expected to tinker the playing XI and is expected to field with the same team.

England will be incorporating a couple of changes in the playing XI. Sam Curran or Jake Ball is expected to make his T20I debut in the upcoming against India. Tom Curran, brother of Sam Curran, is ruled out of the series following a side-strain.

Weather

It is proposed to be a full-game in Cardiff as rain is expected to stay away from the game. With the game being an afternoon affair, the humidity levels will be around 59 percentage and the temperature is expected to be around 24 degree Celsius. Thus, it is expected to be a perfect day in Cardiff for a cricket match.


Head-to-head in T20Is

6-6. Having demolished England in the previous match at Old Trafford, India have evened out the record against England in T20Is.


England T20I Squad:

England will look to keep the series alive

Eoin Morgan(C), Moeen Ali, Jonny Bairstow, Jake Ball, Jos Buttler, Sam Curran, Tom Curran, Alex Hales, Chris Jordan, Liam Plunkett, Adil Rashid, Joe Root, Jason Roy, David Willey, and Dawid Malan.

India T20I Squad:

England v India - 1st Vitality International T20

Virat Kohli(C), Shikhar Dhawan, Rohit Sharma, Lokesh Rahul, Suresh Raina, Manish Pandey, MS Dhoni (WK), Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Deepak Chahar, Siddarth Kaul, and Umesh Yadav.

Stats and numbers

2 – Suresh Raina needs to hit two more sixes to complete 300 sixes in the history of T20 cricket. He will become the only second Indian after Rohit Sharma to hit 300 or more sixes in T20 cricket.

3 – MS Dhoni needs to tonk three more sixes to complete 50 sixes in the history of T20I cricket.

– Virat Kohli needs to hit seven more fours to surpass Md. Shahzad of Afghanistan to acquire the second place on the list of most fours in the history of T20I cricket.

19 – Rohit Sharma needs to score 19 runs more to achieve the feat of 2000 T20I runs. Rohit will become the only 5th player in the history of T20I cricket to score 2000 or more runs.

45 – MS Dhoni needs to score 45 runs more to complete 1500 T20I runs.

England vs India 2018 Indian Cricket Team England Cricket Eoin Morgan Virat Kohli
