England vs India, 2nd Test, Day 3: 5 Talking Points

Can India survive this?

England took full command of the second Test at Lord's, after ending the third day of the game at 357 for 6, gaining a lead of 200 runs over India's first innings total of 107.

The advantage was gained on the back of a 189-run partnership between Jonny Bairstow and Chris Woakes, who made his maiden Test hundred and remained unbeaten 120 at the conclusion of the day's play.

Here are the talking points from the proceedings:

Cook fails again

Cook's lack of runs will be a bit of a concern for England

21,0,13, 46 and 1: These are the last five scores for Alastair Cook in Test cricket. Barring the double hundred at the Melbourne Cricket Ground(MCG) in last summer's Ashes, the left-hander has struggled to get going in the matches that he has played and his form may not be a major headache as of now for the management, but for England to reduce the pressure on the likes of Joe Root, Jonny Bairstow and others, it is imperative that Cook gets going in the remaining matches.

