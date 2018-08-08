England vs India, 2nd Test: Preview, Team News, Weather Report, Probable XI & Key Stats

Vaibhav Joshi FOLLOW ANALYST Preview 1.42K // 08 Aug 2018, 19:31 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Toss will be the key

India had an incredible start to the series with an encounter that was filled with drama and excitement until the last wicket fell. The first Test between England and India was the genus of an encounter that could have gone either way. But, the Englishmen held their nerves to come up as the winning side in the first Test match played at Edgbaston in Birmingham.

Thus, the Englishmen would be entering the second Test with a lot of confidence, given their recent Test win against India. On the other end, India India will have their fair share of problems to deal with in the second Test.

England vs India, 2nd Test Details

Match Date: 9 August - 13 August 2018, Thursday

Match Timing: 15:30 IST, 10:00 AM GMT, 11:00 AM LOCAL

Match Venue: Lord's Cricket Ground, London, England

Team News

India - Jasprit Bumrah is yet to be called match fit. Thus, he is most likely to miss the second Test as well. Barring Bumrah, there are no injury concerns from the India team.

England - Having received his maiden Test call-up, Ollie Pope will be replacing Dawid Malan for the second Test at the iconic Lord's. Besides Malan, Stokes will also be missing the Lord's Test owing to his trial on a criminal charge of affray.

Weather

With a bit of rain last evening, the temperatures have cooled down here at London. Rains might turn out to be the spoilsport in the 2nd Test as the forecast predicts low to medium showers early in the morning on the eve of 2nd Test. With fair chances of rain, the temperature will be clocking around 18 degree Celsius. Whereas the humidity levels will hit as high as 73 percentage. Hence, with 94 percentage of cloud cover, the weather will be overcast which is expected to assist the bowlers.

Head-to-head in Tests

England and India have played 118 Test matches. Out of these, India has won 25 while England has won 44, with 49 matches ending in a draw.

Head-to-head in Tests in England

England and India have met 58 times in England in Tests. Out of these, England has registered a win on 31 occasions while India on 6 occasions, with 21 matches ending in a draw.

England 2nd Test Squad:

Will England miss Ben Stokes

Joe Root (C), Alastair Cook, Keaton Jennings, Ollie Pope, Jonny Bairstow (WK), Chris Woakes, Moeen Ali, Jos Buttler, Adil Rashid, Sam Curran, Stuart Broad, James Anderson, and James Porter.

England's Probable XI for the 2nd Test: Alastair Cook, Keaton Jennings, Joe Root (C), Oliie Pope, Jos Buttler, Jonny Bairstow (WK), Sam Curran, Chris Woakes, Adil Rashid, Stuart Broad, and James Anderson

India 1st, 2nd, and 3rd Test Squad:

England v India: Specsavers 1st Test - Day Three

Virat Kohli (C), Shikhar Dhawan, Lokesh Rahul, Dinesh Karthik (WK), Kuldeep Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Umesh Yadav, Shardul Thakur, Murali Vijay, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane, Karun Nair, Rishabh Pant, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Jasprit Bumrah, Ishant Sharma, and Mohammed Shami.

India's Probable XI for the 2nd Test: Murali Vijay, KL Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli (C), Ajinkya Rahane, Dinesh Karthik (WK), Hardik Pandya, Ravichandran Ashwin, Mohammed Shami, Umesh Yadav, and Ishant Sharma.

Stats and numbers

6 – James Anderson is just 6 wickets short of the 550-mark in the history of Test cricket. Taking these wickets, Anderson will become the 2nd fast bowler to take 550 or more Test wickets.

6 – Ishant Sharma needs 6 more scalps to complete 250 wickets in the history of Test cricket. Scalping these wickets, Ishant will become the only 7th Indian to take 250 or more wickets in Test cricket.

12 – Stuart Broad needs 12 more runs to achieve the feat of 3000 Test runs. Amassing these runs, Broad will become the only 5th player to achieve a double of 3000 Test runs and 400 wickets in Test cricket.

67 – Murali Vijay needs to score 67 more runs to achieve the feat of 4000 runs in the history of Test cricket. Garnering these runs, he will become the 16th Indian to accomplish this feat.

90 – Ajinkya Rahane, the deputy to Virat Kohli, is just 90 short of the 3000-run mark in Test cricket. Amassing these runs, Rahane will become the 22nd Indian to score 3000 or more runs in Test cricket.