Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

England vs India, 2nd Test: Who Said What as India go 2-0 down in Test series

Shankar Narayan
FEATURED COLUMNIST
News
1.84K   //    12 Aug 2018, 23:17 IST

England v India: Specsavers 2nd Test - Day Four
Virat Kohli and his side have a real uphill task from here on in the 
series

For the second time in two weeks, India suffered a loss in four days, losing the second Test at Lord's to England by an innings and 159 runs, getting all out for 130 runs in the second innings on Sunday.

None of the Indian batsmen looked in any comfort in overcast conditions with the wicket still assisting the quicks and had it not been for a lower-order stand of 55 runs between Hardik Pandya and Ravichandran Ashwin, India might have been bundled out for an even a lower score.

Earlier in the day, England declared the innings at 396 for 7 with Chris Woakes unbeaten on 137 and the lead of 289 runs proved to be too much for India in the end.

Here are the reactions from the cricketing world:

Virat Kohli, Indian captain

"Not very proud of the way we played, to be honest. First time in last five Test matches we've been outplayed. Credit to England. They were clinical. When a team plays like that they deserve to be on the winning side. Can't really think about those things (conditions not in favour). You have to counter the conditions as and when they come to you. Can't crib about these things. Sometimes the rub of the green will go your way too. Won't sit around and say that we didn't have the best of conditions. Their bowlers were relentless with the ball. Looking at things now, the weather was so unpredictable, I think we got the combination a bit off before the game. A chance to correct that next game. Five days to go, should be okay. The lower back issue coming up again and again, purely because of the workload. Confident I'll be fine in five days time."

Joe Root, England captain

"Less stressful, definitely. Fantastic from the very first ball. Bowling unit were exceptional throughout the whole game. We probably did have the conditions throughout, but you still have to perform, ask the right questions of the batsman. To get that far in front, a testament to the partnership between Jonny and Woakes. Really pleased for Woaksey. A number of occasions he's shown how talented he is with the bat. Chuffed to bits for Woakes. State of the game, everything about it, and him coming back into the side, someone who's always been a big part of the squad, great to see him have the rewards. When you've got senior guys like Jimmy and Broad, the others are going to improve. Really good position to be in at the moment. Got to make sure that we don't take anything for granted. I thought he (Pope) played really well. He batted at a very challenging time. To come in and put pressure back on the opposition was a great sign. We knew what he was capable of doing, we've seen him in county cricket. To see him fit seamlessly in the environment is a pleasing sight. Obviously got another day now to rest and recover, get our heads around what we've done this week. Still areas where we can improve, that's the exciting part. Chuffed to bits. Pleased for the guys, lots of hard work. Lot of fellas that weren't getting headlines, but you've got to pull together as a team. Great team performance."

Chris Woakes, Man of the Match

"Obviously delighted. To win the Test inside four days when we lost a day and a half to rain is special. Emotions have run high all game I suppose. Scoring a hundred and getting on the honours' board is something that will stay with me forever. Sunk in a little bit more now. Wish I had sunk it up more in the middle, kind of went by in a flash. I was a little bit nervous from 80 onwards, started wooshing outside off stump. Jonny calmed me down a bit, which is funny because usually, I calm him down. Been an amazing game. A complete performance from the team which is more special. We tried to tick it off in fives. At the time, we were in a tricky position even though we were ahead. Just tried to creep that lead up. Just tried to get through certain bowling spells. They came at us pretty hard at the time and occasionally the ball was moving around. Once we got through that, we started scoring freely. Would've been nice to have a bit more red ball cricket. Went back to Warwickshire and played some white-ball stuff. The wrist was behind the ball, did a bit of work on how I was holding the ball and it's worked. Excellent performance from the bowling group. Trying to get the ball out of Broad and Jimmy's hands when it's like that can be tricky. They're world class. Jimmy could've been easily standing here with his 9-fer. Broady's spell today, once he gets his legs pumping, he's great to watch."

Michael Vaughan

Matt Prior

Graeme Swann

Aakash Chopra

Ayaz Memon

Topics you might be interested in:
England vs India 2018 Indian Cricket Team England Cricket
Shankar Narayan
FEATURED COLUMNIST
Massive Rafael Nadal fan. Occasional writer. blog: dravidkeeda.wordpress.com
5 nostalgic moments from England vs India Test matches
RELATED STORY
India Vs England test series 2018: 2 Indian players who...
RELATED STORY
5 Times India came back from the dead in a Test match
RELATED STORY
England vs India, 2nd Test: 5 Unnoticed things from the...
RELATED STORY
England vs India, 2018: England's predicted XI for 2nd Test
RELATED STORY
India's previous 5 Test encounters at Lord's vs England
RELATED STORY
England vs India, 2nd Test: Four things India should fix...
RELATED STORY
England vs India 2018, 2nd Test: Team India needs to...
RELATED STORY
England vs India, 2nd Test: Preview, Team News, Weather...
RELATED STORY
England vs India 2018: Wasim Jaffer backs India to win...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Live Cricket Scores
England v India Specsavers Test Series 2018
1st ODI | Thu, 12 Jul
ENG 268/10 (49.5 ov)
IND 269/2 (40.1 ov)
India win by 8 wickets
ENG VS IND live score
2nd ODI | Sat, 14 Jul
ENG 322/7 (50.0 ov)
IND 236/10 (50.0 ov)
England win by 86 runs
ENG VS IND live score
3rd ODI | Tue, 17 Jul
IND 256/8 (50.0 ov)
ENG 260/2 (44.3 ov)
England win by 8 wickets
IND VS ENG live score
1st Test | Wed, 01 Aug
ENG 287/10 & 180/10
IND 274/10 & 162/10
England win by 31 runs
ENG VS IND live score
2nd Test | Thu, 09 Aug
IND 107/10 & 130/10
ENG 396/7
England win by an innings and 159 runs
IND VS ENG live score
3rd Test | Sat, 18 Aug, 10:00 AM
England
India
ENG VS IND preview
4th Test | Thu, 30 Aug, 10:00 AM
England
India
ENG VS IND preview
5th Test | Fri, 07 Sep, 10:00 AM
England
India
ENG VS IND preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
Sri Lanka v South Africa ODI Series 2018
Sri Lanka v South Africa Twenty20 2018
England v India Specsavers Test Series 2018
Vitality Blast 2018
Caribbean Premier League 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division One 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division Two 2018
Ireland v Afghanistan Twenty20 Series 2018
Ireland v Afghanistan ODI Series 2018
Contact Us Advertise with Us