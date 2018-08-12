England vs India, 2nd Test: Who Said What as India go 2-0 down in Test series

Virat Kohli and his side have a real uphill task from here on in the series

For the second time in two weeks, India suffered a loss in four days, losing the second Test at Lord's to England by an innings and 159 runs, getting all out for 130 runs in the second innings on Sunday.

None of the Indian batsmen looked in any comfort in overcast conditions with the wicket still assisting the quicks and had it not been for a lower-order stand of 55 runs between Hardik Pandya and Ravichandran Ashwin, India might have been bundled out for an even a lower score.

Earlier in the day, England declared the innings at 396 for 7 with Chris Woakes unbeaten on 137 and the lead of 289 runs proved to be too much for India in the end.

Here are the reactions from the cricketing world:

Virat Kohli, Indian captain

"Not very proud of the way we played, to be honest. First time in last five Test matches we've been outplayed. Credit to England. They were clinical. When a team plays like that they deserve to be on the winning side. Can't really think about those things (conditions not in favour). You have to counter the conditions as and when they come to you. Can't crib about these things. Sometimes the rub of the green will go your way too. Won't sit around and say that we didn't have the best of conditions. Their bowlers were relentless with the ball. Looking at things now, the weather was so unpredictable, I think we got the combination a bit off before the game. A chance to correct that next game. Five days to go, should be okay. The lower back issue coming up again and again, purely because of the workload. Confident I'll be fine in five days time."

Joe Root, England captain

"Less stressful, definitely. Fantastic from the very first ball. Bowling unit were exceptional throughout the whole game. We probably did have the conditions throughout, but you still have to perform, ask the right questions of the batsman. To get that far in front, a testament to the partnership between Jonny and Woakes. Really pleased for Woaksey. A number of occasions he's shown how talented he is with the bat. Chuffed to bits for Woakes. State of the game, everything about it, and him coming back into the side, someone who's always been a big part of the squad, great to see him have the rewards. When you've got senior guys like Jimmy and Broad, the others are going to improve. Really good position to be in at the moment. Got to make sure that we don't take anything for granted. I thought he (Pope) played really well. He batted at a very challenging time. To come in and put pressure back on the opposition was a great sign. We knew what he was capable of doing, we've seen him in county cricket. To see him fit seamlessly in the environment is a pleasing sight. Obviously got another day now to rest and recover, get our heads around what we've done this week. Still areas where we can improve, that's the exciting part. Chuffed to bits. Pleased for the guys, lots of hard work. Lot of fellas that weren't getting headlines, but you've got to pull together as a team. Great team performance."

Chris Woakes, Man of the Match

"Obviously delighted. To win the Test inside four days when we lost a day and a half to rain is special. Emotions have run high all game I suppose. Scoring a hundred and getting on the honours' board is something that will stay with me forever. Sunk in a little bit more now. Wish I had sunk it up more in the middle, kind of went by in a flash. I was a little bit nervous from 80 onwards, started wooshing outside off stump. Jonny calmed me down a bit, which is funny because usually, I calm him down. Been an amazing game. A complete performance from the team which is more special. We tried to tick it off in fives. At the time, we were in a tricky position even though we were ahead. Just tried to creep that lead up. Just tried to get through certain bowling spells. They came at us pretty hard at the time and occasionally the ball was moving around. Once we got through that, we started scoring freely. Would've been nice to have a bit more red ball cricket. Went back to Warwickshire and played some white-ball stuff. The wrist was behind the ball, did a bit of work on how I was holding the ball and it's worked. Excellent performance from the bowling group. Trying to get the ball out of Broad and Jimmy's hands when it's like that can be tricky. They're world class. Jimmy could've been easily standing here with his 9-fer. Broady's spell today, once he gets his legs pumping, he's great to watch."

