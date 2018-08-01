Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
England vs India 2018: 3 players whose red-ball career hangs in the balance ahead of the first Test 

Suyambu Lingam
ANALYST
551   //    01 Aug 2018, 01:29 IST

The first Test match between England and India will begin tomorrow (August 01)

Yes, the day has finally arrived. The much-awaited ‘Marquee’ series of 2018 is about to begin in a few hours time. India started their summer tour of England by winning the 3-match T20I series 2-1. England bounced back handsomely to clinch the 3-match ODI series 2-1.

Despite the unavailability of their premier swing bowlers (Bumrah and Bhuvi), India enter the series opener as favourites. The warmer weather conditions in England means the Indian spinners should get extra purchase.

Irrespective of the weather though, playing at home will definitively be an extra advantage to England. Thus, England will pose a tougher challenge for the no.1 ranked Test nation.

With only a few hours left before the first game, let us look at three players for whom a failure in the first Test match will land them at the crossroads:

 #3 Shikhar Dhawan

Dhawan scored a first session century against Afghanistan

Shikhar Dhawan is a guaranteed starter in the limited overs format. However, in the longer format of the game, his position is still under scrutiny. He can put the best of attacks to the sword in one game while at the same time capitulate like nine pins in the next.

Only a month ago, he scored a record century in the first session against Afghanistan. On the contrary, in the practice match against Essex, he recorded a ‘pair.’ 

In foreign conditions, Dhawan’s technique is always vulnerable when the ball moves in the air. With the pace bowling duo of Anderson and Broad hungrier than ever, the first match will be very crucial for ‘Gabbar.’ 

Besides, Lokesh Rahul is in good form, and his technique is much better than that of Dhawan. Therefore, a failure in the first game will eventually force Dhawan to sit out for the next set of games. Besides, If Rahul grabs his opportunity, then it will become difficult for Dhawan to regain his place.

England vs India 2018 Indian Cricket Team England Cricket Shikhar Dhawan Adil Rashid
Suyambu Lingam
ANALYST
Sachinist for life
