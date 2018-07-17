Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
England vs India, 3rd ODI: 5 Indian players who need to stand up and deliver in the decider

Shankar Narayan
FEATURED COLUMNIST
Top 5 / Top 10
3.01K   //    17 Jul 2018, 10:46 IST

India and England will fight it out for the 50-over trophy in the third and deciding game of the series at Headingley on Tuesday. The former, looking to clinch its second straight series after winning the T20I leg will want to erase the loss from Lord's as soon as possible while the latter will look to carry the momentum forward from the second ODI.

England have been dealt an injury scare with Jason Roy being a doubtful starter thanks to a finger injury he sustained at Lord's and while Sam Billings has been roped in as cover for him, the hosts will want their regular opener fit and ready for the important game on Tuesday.

India have no such issues but they have a few players who have not got it right in the series so far. Here are five players who will need to step up their games and deliver on Tuesday, if India are to win the series:

Umesh Yadav

Yadav will need to be at his best on Tuesday
Yadav will need to be at his best on Tuesday

The opening spell with the ball often dictates the course of an innings and Umesh Yadav, unlike in the T20Is, has not been able to do that with the new ball. England have found themselves at a good position in both matches at the 10-over mark and it has come down to the spinners to bring India back into the game each time.

To be slightly fair to him, there hasn't been too much swing on offer for the quicker bowlers, but what Yadav did well in the T20Is was to keep stump-to-stump, not give too much room to the batsman and let them play the expansive stroke that would lead to their downfall.

This series is a bit of a comeback of sorts in white-ball cricket for Yadav, who has not played as much of it as he would have liked and while he did show that he could bowl with more control in the T20Is, he hasn't been able to replicate and show the consistency in line and length that is desired from him.

Maybe on Tuesday he can do that and help India secure the series.


England vs India 2018 Indian Cricket Team England Cricket Shikhar Dhawan Yuzvendra Chahal
Contact Us Advertise with Us