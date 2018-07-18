Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
England vs India, 3rd ODI: Match In Pictures

Shankar Narayan
FEATURED COLUMNIST
Top 5 / Top 10
135   //    18 Jul 2018, 09:00 IST

England v India - Third Royal London One Day International - Emerald Headingley
England defeated India by eight wickets in the third and deciding ODI at Headingley to win the series 2-1

England defeated India by eight wickets in the third and deciding ODI at Headingley to win the series 2-1. Opting to bowl first, the quicks answered the captain's call removing Rohit Sharma early. Shikhar Dhawan and Virat Kohli then stitched together a 71-run stand, but once Dhawan fell England began to claw back into the game steadily.

The key obviously was Kohli's wicket and Adil Rashid delivered an absolute beauty to remove the right-hander for 71. MS Dhoni played yet another laboured innings, making a 66-ball 42 and had it not been for some late fireworks from Shardul Thakur, India might have got fewer than 256 for 8 in their 50 overs.

In reply, England needed a good start and they got off to one, courtesy Jonny Bairstow, whose series of boundaries at the start of the innings to put early pressure on India. Once he fell, Joe Root walked in and began from where he had left off at Lord's easing his way to his 13th ODI hundred, in the company of Eoin Morgan, who made an unbeaten 88 and the duo ended India's run of nine straight ODI series win.

Here are the best pictures from the game:

England captain Eoin Morgan won the toss and opted to field first. Virat Kohli at the toss said that he would have batted first himself and made three changes to the side that lost at Lord's, bringing in Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Shardul Thakur and Dinesh Karthik for Umesh Yadav, Sidharth Kaul and KL Rahul, respectively.

England won the toss and opted to bowl first

David Willey gave his side the early breakthrough, removing the centurion from the first game- Rohit Sharma- for 2.

Page 1 of 5 Next
England vs India 2018 Indian Cricket Team England Cricket Virat Kohli Joe Root
Shankar Narayan
FEATURED COLUMNIST
Massive Rafael Nadal fan. Occasional writer. blog: dravidkeeda.wordpress.com
