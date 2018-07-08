Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
England vs India, 3rd T20I: 5 talking points as India beat England by 7 wickets

Manish Pathak
FEATURED WRITER
Top 5 / Top 10
2.49K   //    08 Jul 2018, 22:31 IST

CRICKET-ENG-IND-T20

It was all back to normal for India, after a minor blip in Cardiff, the machine was up and running. Smart bowling, Audacious batting, and then a series win, England were swatted away by seven wickets in Bristol, India draw first blood in the tour.

Virat Kohli won the toss, decided to chase, Jos Buttler and Jason Roy slammed away at the beginning, Indian bowlers were not bad, they were just in Bristol, they were being driven, pulled, cut, and everything in between.

Buttler was dismissed, Roy kept whistling away, 50 in 5 overs, more than 100 in the 10 overs, and then India made a comeback. Wickets in the middle applied brakes, England still were huffing along, but some smart execution of plans in the end ensured that the hosts could not breach the 200-run mark.

Chasing 199 to win, India were off to an unceremonious start, Shikhar Dhawan's sorry run continued, KL Rahul looked superb, but fell to an outstanding piece of fielding effort.

However, all along Rohit Sharma was in the groove, he looked every bit of the white ball monster he has become. Along with captain Virat Kohli, he put up 89 runs for the third wicket and India were on course.

Rohit notched up yet another T20I century, Hardik Pandya applied the finishing touches, and India sprinted away in the end to claim the series.

We take a look at the five talking points from the game.

#5 England's consistent run at the top of the order

England v India - 3rd Vitality International T20

It is as if it is all scripted, Jason Roy and Jos Buttler walk out to bat, they defend the first couple of balls and then go berserk.

Today was no different, Roy took the attack to the bowlers, Buttler was never far behind and they were motoring along at almost neck-breaking speed.

7.5 overs, 94 runs added for the first wicket when Buttler was dismissed.

They had set the perfect platform for the hosts and 250 looked a realistic score.

England vs India 2018 Indian Cricket Team England Cricket Rohit Sharma Jason Roy
Contact Us Advertise with Us