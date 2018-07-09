Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
England vs India, 3rd T20I: Player Ratings

Shankar Narayan
FEATURED COLUMNIST
Top 5 / Top 10
1.47K   //    09 Jul 2018, 09:31 IST

Sharma was in scintillating form on Sunday
Sharma was in scintillating form on Sunday

India completed by maiden T20I series win on English soil when they defeated England by seven wickets in the third and deciding T20I at Bristol to win the series 2-1.

Put in to bat by Virat Kohli, England got off to a rollicking start, reaching 70 in the Powerplay overs thanks to some blistering batting from Jason Roy and Jos Buttler. The latter fell soon, but the former carried on, pulverising the Indians to all parts of the ground.

But once Roy fell, the Indian bowlers began to plug the hosts, in particular, Hardik Pandya who registered career-best figures of 4 for 38 in his four overs to peg them back.

In reply, India lost Shikhar Dhawan early again, but Rohit Sharma delivered when it mattered the most, making an unbeaten 100 to take India home with seven wickets in hand.

Here are the Player Ratings for the game:

India

Shikhar Dhawan- 1/10

The opener had a third poor outing with the bat in this series, falling early in the chase for a mere 5 runs.

Rohit Sharma- 9/10

After two poor games with the bat, the right-hander stepped up and delivered in the big game making an unbeaten 100 to help India chase 199 and clinch the series.

KL Rahul-2.5/10

Rahul looked very good at the start but fell for 19 thanks to a stunning catch at the boundary by Chris Jordan.

Virat Kohli- 4.5/10

The Indian skipper looked good with the bat once again, stroking his way to a 28-ball 43 before getting caught and bowled off the bowling of Chris Jordan.

Suresh Raina-1/10

Raina did not have a lot to do throughout the day in the game.

MS Dhoni-6/10

The former skipper had a field day behind the stumps taking five catches and effecting a run-out in the field.

Hardik Pandya- 8.5/10

India's star with the ball on a pitch with nothing for the bowlers. Pandya's figures of 4 for 38 played a big role in India restricting England for 198 in their 20 overs and then with the bat, smashed an unbeaten 14-ball 27.

Deepak Chahar-1/10

The Rajasthan pacer endured a tough debut day in the office, going for 43 runs in his four overs.

Umesh Yadav- 1/10

The fast bowler who was so good in the previous game had a totally off game, going for 48 runs in his 4 overs.

Yuzvendra Chahal-2/10

The leg-spinner had an off day on Sunday, going for 30 runs in his 4 wicketless overs.

Sidharth Kaul- 3/10

Kaul had a decent outing with the ball, picking up 2 wickets in his 4 overs and going for 35 runs.

Contact Us Advertise with Us