England vs India 3rd Test: 5 unnoticed things

“When you lose you only want to win but when you are humiliated you get an urge to give it back.” goes a popular saying. The Indian team has replicated this saying.

They were humiliated when they lost to England by an innings and 259 runs at Lords and they gave it back in their own style here at Nottingham. First of all, congrats to this stupendous performance that Indian team displayed in this match. While Hardik Pandya’s fifer, Rishabh’s 5 catches, and captain Kohli’s 23rd Test ton are some standout things we noticed, here’s a list of 5 things you didn’t notice:

#1. Kapil Pandya or Hardik Dev:

A lot of questions arose over Hardik Pandya’s position in the team as an all-rounder. Failing to contribute in first 2 tests he was under compulsion to deliver. After failing to convert his start with the bat he silenced his critics with the ball.

He scalped 5 wickets in less than 5 overs and don’t know if that was the confidence which made him score a half-century in 2nd innings. Pandya equalled the record of Kapil Dev who had a fifer and a century in his 10th match - a list which is led by Ashwin who did it in his 3rd match. Pandya and Kapil dev share yet another similarity as both reached their 500th run in their 10th match.

#2. “Missing me?” asked Sam Curran:

At the toss, Joe Root chose Ben Stokes over Sam Curran who was phenomenal in the last 2 Tests. Though root agreed it was the harshest decision he had taken in his captaincy the downfall could not be stopped. After a good batting display from India, English batsmen were in compulsion to deliver.

However, they lost wickets at regular intervals and weren’t able to build a partnership. Buttler tried his best with Anderson to reduce the lead, however, that didn’t happen. Had there been Sam Curran, the course of play might have changed. He would have supported Jos Buttler, who fought alone. Let’s hope he returns to the team very soon.

