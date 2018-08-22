Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

England vs India 3rd Test: 5 unnoticed things  

BrokenCricket
OFFICIAL
Top 5 / Top 10
3.45K   //    22 Aug 2018, 18:10 IST

“When you lose you only want to win but when you are humiliated you get an urge to give it back.” goes a popular saying. The Indian team has replicated this saying.

They were humiliated when they lost to England by an innings and 259 runs at Lords and they gave it back in their own style here at Nottingham. First of all, congrats to this stupendous performance that Indian team displayed in this match. While Hardik Pandya’s fifer, Rishabh’s 5 catches, and captain Kohli’s 23rd Test ton are some standout things we noticed, here’s a list of 5 things you didn’t notice:

#1. Kapil Pandya or Hardik Dev:


Image result for 1. Kapil Pandya or Hardik Dev:

A lot of questions arose over Hardik Pandya’s position in the team as an all-rounder. Failing to contribute in first 2 tests he was under compulsion to deliver. After failing to convert his start with the bat he silenced his critics with the ball.

He scalped 5 wickets in less than 5 overs and don’t know if that was the confidence which made him score a half-century in 2nd innings. Pandya equalled the record of Kapil Dev who had a fifer and a century in his 10th match - a list which is led by Ashwin who did it in his 3rd match. Pandya and Kapil dev share yet another similarity as both reached their 500th run in their 10th match.  

#2. “Missing me?” asked Sam Curran:


Image result for 2. âMissing me?â asked Sam Curran:

At the toss, Joe Root chose Ben Stokes over Sam Curran who was phenomenal in the last 2 Tests. Though root agreed it was the harshest decision he had taken in his captaincy the downfall could not be stopped. After a good batting display from India, English batsmen were in compulsion to deliver.

However, they lost wickets at regular intervals and weren’t able to build a partnership. Buttler tried his best with Anderson to reduce the lead, however, that didn’t happen. Had there been Sam Curran, the course of play might have changed. He would have supported Jos Buttler, who fought alone. Let’s hope he returns to the team very soon.


1 / 4 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
England vs India 2018 England Cricket Indian Cricket Team Alastair Cook Virat Kohli
BrokenCricket
OFFICIAL
I was married to Sachin then fell in Love with Kohli now secretly dating AB
England vs India 2018, 3rd T20I: 3 Unnoticed things from...
RELATED STORY
India vs England 3rd Test: 5 Talking Points
RELATED STORY
England vs India, 3rd Test : Hits and Misses
RELATED STORY
England vs India, 3rd Test, Day 1: 5 Talking Points 
RELATED STORY
England vs India, 2nd Test: 5 Unnoticed things from the...
RELATED STORY
England vs India, 3rd Test: What did India improve to...
RELATED STORY
SK Match Story: England vs India 3rd Test Day 2
RELATED STORY
SK Match Story: England vs India 3rd Test Day 3
RELATED STORY
England vs India 2018, 3rd Test: Player Ratings
RELATED STORY
England vs India, 2018: England's Predicted XI for 3rd Test
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Live Cricket Scores
England v India Specsavers Test Series 2018
1st ODI | Thu, 12 Jul
ENG 268/10 (49.5 ov)
IND 269/2 (40.1 ov)
India win by 8 wickets
ENG VS IND live score
2nd ODI | Sat, 14 Jul
ENG 322/7 (50.0 ov)
IND 236/10 (50.0 ov)
England win by 86 runs
ENG VS IND live score
3rd ODI | Tue, 17 Jul
IND 256/8 (50.0 ov)
ENG 260/2 (44.3 ov)
England win by 8 wickets
IND VS ENG live score
1st Test | Wed, 01 Aug
ENG 287/10 & 180/10
IND 274/10 & 162/10
England win by 31 runs
ENG VS IND live score
2nd Test | Thu, 09 Aug
IND 107/10 & 130/10
ENG 396/7
England win by an innings and 159 runs
IND VS ENG live score
3rd Test | Sat, 18 Aug
IND 329/10 & 352/7
ENG 161/10 & 317/10
India win by 203 runs
IND VS ENG live score
4th Test | Thu, 30 Aug, 10:00 AM
England
India
ENG VS IND preview
5th Test | Fri, 07 Sep, 10:00 AM
England
India
ENG VS IND preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
England v India Specsavers Test Series 2018
Asia Cup 2018
Vitality Blast 2018
Quadrangular A Team Series in India 2018
Ireland v Afghanistan Twenty20 Series 2018
Ireland v Afghanistan ODI Series 2018
Caribbean Premier League 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division Two 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division One 2018
JLT One-Day Cup 2018
Contact Us Advertise with Us