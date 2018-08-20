England vs India, 3rd Test Day 2: 5 Talking Points

Pandya was India's star with the ball

India are in the driver's seat after the second day's play at Trent Bridge, finishing on 124 for 2 in their second innings taking a lead of 292 runs. They find themselves in such a scenario thanks to a sensational bowling performance, led by Hardik Pandya, whose five-wicket haul bundled England out for 161 in their first innings.

Earlier in the day, though, India lost their last four wickets for 22 runs getting bowled out for 329, but their bowling made up for that and have ensured that their side is in prime position to win the game.

Here are the five talking points from the day:

#5 India start strong with the bat, again

Before going into the bowling, one must speak a bit about how the batting in the second innings. After taking a lead of 168 runs, it was imperative for India to start well again with the bat.

That they did, thanks to Shikhar Dhawan and KL Rahul, India got that and they ended the day in a commanding position.

