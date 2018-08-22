Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
England vs India, 3rd Test : Hits and Misses

BrokenCricket
OFFICIAL
Feature
918   //    22 Aug 2018, 17:15 IST

In a do or die Test for the Indians, they were put in to bat on a pitch with a greenish tinge and overcast conditions. The Indian batsmen showed more discipline and application this time around and propelled the team to a decent score of 329. In reply, the England batsmen struggled to get going and Pandya bowled a memorable spell to restrict England to 161. With a huge amount of lead, Indians confidently attacked the English pacers in the third innings.

Led by Kohli’s superb century, the Indians set England an improbable target of 521. Cook and Jennings yet again fell cheaply and England were facing a historic defeat. But Butler and Stokes showed a lot of character and patience and provided some respite to the English supporters. But once Butler fell to Bumrah, it was all about a matter of time when India went through the lower order.

However, the grit shown by Rashid and Anderson even after India opted for an extended half an hour, the duo managed to take the game on Day 5 to keep India at bay.

But it just took visitors 10 mins and 17 balls exactly to wrap up the game on Day 5 as they defeated England by 203 runs. In spite of the win, the visitors still trail in the series by 2-1 with two games to go.

Let us have a look at the few hits and misses from the match.

#1. Hit : Virat Kohli

England v India: Specsavers 3rd Test - Day Five

The hundred at Edgbaston silenced many of his critics, but this performance at Nottingham will make even his biggest haters stand up and applaud. His batting in the first innings was marked by patience and composure, but his second innings century was just pure class full of glorious drives.

His on-field captaincy was spot on with some good bowling changes and aggressive field placements. He will be very happy with the way his team has performed after a hard-hitting defeat at the Lord’s and would be hoping for a similar win at the Ageas Bowl. 

