England vs India, 4th Test Day 1: 5 Talking Points

England v India: Specsavers 4th Test - Day One

It was yet another exciting day of Test cricket at the Ageas Bowl with the pendulum swinging between India and England at various stages, during the course of the 90 overs.

Eventually, one can say that it is the visitors who would take the greater satisfaction of having bowled out the hosts for 246 and then finding themselves at 19 for no loss in four overs.

They could have faced themselves against a smaller deficit, but Sam Curran ensured like he had in Edgbaston that England didn't rest the advantage to India, with a terrific counter-attacking knock of 78 that helped his side post something for the bowlers to bowl at.

Here are the talking points from the day:

#1 Kohli ends long streak

India went in with the same side as the Nottingham Test on Thursday

Virat Kohli first led in a Test match in December 2014 at Adelaide and took over full-time three Tests later at Sydney. A lot has happened in his tenure as a captain of India, but the one thing that has always been predictable has been the changes by him to the starting XI.

38 matches prior to this game, 38 different changes. Finally, on Thursday in the fourth Test of the series, Kohli broke the streak and picked the same XI that won his team the Test match at Trent Bridge.

Hopefully, the decision proves to be the right one.

#2 Cook fails again

How many more chances before England start looking beyond Cook?

Before the ongoing Test began, there was some talk of how Alastair Cook returning to the Ageas Bowl could help him get back to form.

Sadly, for him and England, it did not turn out to be the case as the left-hander fell for a mere 17, adding yet another poor outing to an already long list of low scores in this series.

