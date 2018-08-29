Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
England vs India 4th Test: England's playing XI announced

Harsshath Prabu
CONTRIBUTOR
News
898   //    29 Aug 2018, 19:11 IST

Enter capti
England were thrashed by India at Trent Bridge

The England squad for the fourth Test has been announced on its eve. England lead the five match Test series 2-1, and will look to seal the seal the series in Southampton. They face a major roadblock in a resurgent India which mauled the English side at Trent Bridge to force a comeback in the series.

Few English players like such as Keaton Jennings, Alastair Cook, and Ollie Pope were under fire for a sub-par performance in the series so far. The English side was expected to have a shake-up and now it is confirmed that England will play with two changes at Southampton.

Moeen Ali replaces Ollie Pope

CA XI v England - Two Day Tour Match
Moeen Ali scored 219 for Worcestershire in the County Championship las week

The 20-year-old Ollie Pope makes way for the inform Moeen Ali. Ali has been in stellar form, scoring a brilliant 219 and pocketing six wickets in a County Championship match against Yorkshire, thus becoming the first player to hit a double hundred and take six wickets in a county match since 1946. Pope has failed to breach the 30-run-mark so far in the series and hasn’t looked too comfortable in the crease against the potent Indian pace attack. The Worcestershire all-rounder will want to cash in on this opportunity and make a case for a regular Test XI berth.

Sam Curran comes in for Chris Woakes

England v India: Specsavers 2nd Test - Day Two
Sam Curran was the man-of-the-match in the first Test

The other change involves Chris Woakes, who misses this Test on account of a thigh problem. The man of the match in the first Test, Sam Curran, returns to the side. Frankly speaking, Curran didn’t do anything wrong to be left out of the third Test. He was one of the few English batsmen who managed to make the Indian pacers work for their wickets.

His left-arm bowling also adds variety to the English pace attack. The 20-year-old swung the ball well, both into and away from the right-handers. His inclusion would be a massive boost to the dejected English side.

Johnny Bairstow is included as a specialist batsman, and Jos Butler will don the gloves for England.

England XI for the fourth Test: Alastair Cook, Keaton Jennings, Joe Root (c), Jonny Bairstow, Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler (w), Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Adil Rashid, Stuart Broad, James Anderson.

Harsshath Prabu
CONTRIBUTOR
Cricket Aficionado | Software Engineer | Blogger | Versifier | Cricket Analyst
