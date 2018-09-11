England vs India 2018: 5 best individual performances by Indian batsmen in this series.

Vijay Raman

The scoreline doesn't tell the full story.

With the long and gruelling Test series between India and England coming to a close, there will be a lot of talk about what could have been the case had India did this or that. But sadly there is no room for ifs and buts in the game of cricket.

India might have lost this series 4-1 but not before putting on a fight against this not so strong English team in their own backyard. The major positive to come out of this series for the visitors is the performance of their fast bowlers. At times they have even outshined the English pace attack but the luck factor has evaded them on many occasions.

On the contrary to the notion prevailing that the game has become more suited to the bowlers, this has been a bowlers series. There have been only seven 100's scored from both teams across five matches in this series.

In this slideshow, we will see 5 of the best batting performances by Indian batsmen in this series.

#5 Ravindra Jadeja - 86* (5th Test at The Oval)

A Fantastic comeback innings

Ravindra Jadeja came into the playing eleven after being in the bench for the first four games of this five-match Test series. With the ball, he picked up four wickets in the first innings but was more impressive with the bat reminding us of his batting capabilities.

His innings showed his potential to bat long periods of time in Test cricket and also to manage with the tail. Overall, he had a pretty decent comeback to the Test side.

#4 Rishabh Pant - 114 at The Oval

Special Knock

His knock might not have prevented India from another defeat but this Delhi lad gave a good account of himself in the final Test. He has struggled throughout the series with the gloves conceding many byes against his name but his innings of 114 shows that the man for future is indeed here. It was a counter-attacking inning on what looked like a certain batting collapse.

