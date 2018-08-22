Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
England vs India: 5 players who are unlucky to miss out from the Indian team for the last two Tests

Naveen K
ANALYST
Feature
7.72K   //    22 Aug 2018, 21:45 IST

England Lions v India A - Day Two
Prithvi Shaw got his maiden national call-up

The Indian selectors have named the Indian squad for the fourth and fifth Tests against England and have included rookies Hanuma Vihari and Prithvi Shaw in the side.

The Indian selectors, when they announced the squad for the series, announced it for the first three games and announced that the squad for the fourth and fifth game will be announced after the completion of the third Test. Now, they have retained 15 out of the 17 players from the initial squad and have shown the door to Murali Vijay and Kuldeep Yadav.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar, who was ruled out of the first three matches due to a back problem, failed to recover in time for the last two games.

Both Vihari and Shaw have been very consistent for their respective state sides and India A for a while now and have eventually got their deserved national call-up. Though they are rewarded for their performances, there are a few players who should have been picked but were missed out on selection.

Let us take a look at five players who were unlucky to miss out from the Indian side for the last two matches against England.

Squad: Virat Kohli (C), Dhawan, Rahul, Prithvi Shaw, Pujara, Rahane, Rishabh Pant (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ashwin, Jadeja, Bumrah, Ishant Sharma, Shami, Umesh Yadav, Shardul Thakur, Karun Nair, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Hanuma Vihari.

Parthiv Patel

First Test Match - Australia V India
Parthiv Patel

With Wriddhiman Saha ruled out of action for a while due to an injury, the Indian selectors named Dinesh Karthik and Rishabh Pant as the wicketkeepers for the England tour.

Karthik, in all likelihood, might have played his last Test match for the country after he was replaced by Rishabh Pant for the third Test match in Nottingham. The Delhi southpaw impressed everyone with both bat and gloves and is likely to retain his place in the playing XI.

Karthik has had a nightmare in England and in spite of that, he has been named in the squad for the last two matches ahead of Gujarat wicketkeeper Parthiv Patel. Parthiv was unlucky to have missed out on selection for the first three games as he was the second-choice wicketkeeper for India in the tour of South Africa and after getting injured in the third Test, he was substituted by Karthik.

Suddenly, Parthiv has gone down the pecking order without playing enough cricket, which is very unfair.

Topics you might be interested in:
England vs India 2018 England Cricket Indian Cricket Team Parthiv Patel Mayank Agarwal
Naveen K
ANALYST
An engineering student from Trichy who breathes sports. Big fan of MS Dhoni, CSK, India, Novak Djokovic and Manchester United.
