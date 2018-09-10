Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
England vs India 5th Test Day 4 Stats: Alastair Cook breaks several records in final innings

Aadya Sharma
Stats
1.05K   //    10 Sep 2018, 22:51 IST

England v India: Specsavers 5th Test - Day Four
Cook walks off after playing his final Test knock

Alastair Cook closed the final chapter of his storied Test career by finishing on 147 in his last innings, breaking several records in the process. A career that began in 2006 saw him play his final knock against India, the team he debuted in, as England gained a big advantage over the visitors at the close of the day's play.

Here are some of the numbers from the fourth day:

1 - Cook now has the most runs by a left-hander in Test cricket, going past Kumar Sangakkara with his final knock.

Alastair Cook 12472

Kumar Sangakkara 12400

Brian Lara 11953

Shivnarine Chanderpaul 11867

3 - Cook, along with Joe Root, was part of the third-highest partnership involved in one's last innings in their Test career. Here are the others

382 M Leyland with Len Hutton vs Australia, Oval, 1938

320 Jason Gillespie with Michael Hussey vs Bangladesh, Chittagong, 2006

259 Alastair Cook with Joe Root vs Ind, Oval, 2018

234 Aravinda de Silva with Sanath Jayasuriya vs Colombo PSS, 2002

3 - Kohli is now first and third on the list of batsmen with most runs in a losing cause in a Test series

Most runs for India in a losing series:

692 Virat Kohli vs Aus, 2014/15

598 Mohinder Amarnath vs WI, 1982/83

593 Virat Kohli vs Eng, 2018

584 Mohinder Amarnath vs Pak, 1982/83

568 Gundappa Viswanath vs WI, 1974/75

4 - Cook is now fourth on the list of batsmen involved in most century partnerships in Test cricket:

88 Rahul Dravid

86 Sachin Tendulkar

85 Ricky Ponting

77 Alastair Cook

76 Mahela Jayawardene

5 - Cook is now the fifth batsman to score a hundred in both debut & last Test (more than 1 Test in career):

104 | 146 Reggie Duff

110 | 266 Bill Ponsford

108 | 182 Greg Chappell

110 | 102 Mohammed Azharuddin

104| 147 Alastair Cook

8 - Sam Curran's 272 runs in this Test series are the 2nd most by any player while batting at No.8.

Harbhajan Singh scored 315 runs in 4 innings during the home series against New Zealand in 2010.

13 - With Cook's retirement, all the 13 batsmen with more than 10,000 Test runs have retired. The next best is Hashim Amla, who is active with 9022 runs.

13 - Cook retires with the most centuries in third innings of Tests:

13 Alastair Cook

12 Kumar Sangakkara

10 Matthew Hayden, Jacques Kallis, Sachin Tendulkar

9 Hashim Amla, Allan Border

14 - KL Rahul now has the most catches for an Indian fielder in a series:

14 KL Rahul vs England, 2018

13 Rahul Dravid vs Australia, 2004

12 Eknath Solkar vs England, 1972-73

He is also third on the list of most catches by any fielder in a Test series

15 Jack Gregory vs Eng, 1920/21

14 Greg Chappell vs Eng, 1974/75

14 KL Rahul vs Eng, 2018

382 - Most runs from first and last career Tests combined:

425 - Bill Ponsford

396 - Andy Sandham

392 - Reginald Foster

382 - Alastair Cook

369 - Lawrence Rowe

Topics you might be interested in:
England vs India 2018 England Cricket Indian Cricket Team Alastair Cook
