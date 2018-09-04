England vs India, 5th Test: Preview, Team News, Probable XI, Weather Report & Key Stats

Virat Kohli and Co will look to win the last match in the straw

Once again a fourth innings collapse irked India's prospects of winning the Test after being in commanding positions all through the Test match. The fourth Test between India and England was the closest, after the first Test at Edgbaston, that India got to winning a game in England (in case of losses). Nonetheless, it was Moeen Ali's adroit use of the rough patches that bundled the Indian batsmen in no time after Kohli and Rahane's gritty partnership.

However, India will look to end the series on a high with a resounding victory in the fifth and final Test of the series. To be fair enough, 3-2 in favour of England will unquestionably console India if not soothe them. Remember, the scoreline was 4-0, of course in favour of India, when England toured India back in 2016.

England vs India, 5th Test Details

Match Date: 7 September to 11 September

Match Timing: 15:30 IST, 10:00 AM GMT, 11:00 AM Local

Match Venue: Kennington Oval, London

Team News

India - According to the reports, Ravichandran Ashwin has once again picked up a groin injury which might rule him out of the action for the fifth Test. Ravindra Jadeja would be the ideal successor in that case. Besides, reports of Prithvi Shaw making the debut in the fifth Test are building up which suggest that either of KL Rahul or Shikhar Dhawan could get the axing for the fifth Test.

England - England's veteran opener and Ashes-winning captain, Alastair Cook, has announced his retirement from international cricket. Cook, in an early morning press conference on Monday, said that he is set to bid adieu to international cricket after the completion of the ongoing series against India.

Pitch Report

The pitch at Kennington Oval in London is expected to behave much like how the pitch at The Ageas Bowl obeyed in the fourth Test. In all likelihood, the pitch might wear by the end of the third day which could assist the spinners.

Weather

Rain is not expected to be a spoilsport in the course of the match. The humidity levels will be panning around 66 per cent mark while the temperature will be hitting around 18 degree Celsius. Thus, with 50 percentage cloud cover, the weather is expected to be hazy, and it might assist the bowlers early on in the innings.

Head-to-head in Tests

England and India have played 121 Test matches. Out of these, India has won 26 while England has won 46, with 49 matches ending in a draw.

Head-to-head in Tests in England

England and India have met 61 times in England in Tests. Out of these, England has registered a win on 33 occasions while India on 7 occasions, with 21 matches ending in a draw.

England's Predicted XI for the 5th Test:

The Englishmen are least likely to tinker the playing XI for the fifth Test. As the pitch at Kennington Oval is expected to be no different than at the Ageas Bowl, England would most probably be fielding the same XI in the fifth Test. However, Chris Woakes can also make the cut in place of Adil Rashid provided he is fit.

England's Predicted XI for the 5th Test: Alastair Cook, Keaton Jennings, Joe Root (C), Jos Buttler (WK), Jonny Bairstow, Ben Stokes, Sam Curran, Moeen Ali, Adil Rashid/Chris Woakes, Stuart Broad, and James Anderson.

India Predicted XI for the 5th Test:

The Indian team is expected to make a bit of change in the playing XI for the fifth Test. Prithvi Shaw might get his debut game in the place of KL Rahul. Besides, Karun Nair could also make the side as an extra batsman in place of Hardik Pandya. In addition to that, Jadeja could also replace Ashwin if the latter is injured.

India's Predicted XI for the 5th Test: Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli (C), Ajinkya Rahane, Hardik Pandya/Karun Nair, Rishabh Pant (WK), Ravichandran Ashwin/Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, and Ishant Sharma.

Statistics & Numbers

5 - James Anderson is just five wickets shy from the mark of 564 wickets. Scalping these wickets, Anderson will go past Glenn McGrath to become the highest wicket-taker (amongst seamers) in the longest format of the game.

5 - Adil Rashid needs five more wickets to complete the mark of 50 Test wickets.

8 - Moeen Ali requires 8 more wickets to achieve the feat of 150 Test wickets.