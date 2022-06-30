England vs India, 5th Test, rescheduled Test: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast and Live Streaming Details

The fifth Test i.e., the rescheduled Test between England and India will begin on July 1 at Edgbaston in Birmingham. The final game of last year's Test series between the two sides was postponed due to the COVID-19 scare.

The Indian side currently lead the series by a 2-1 margin.

However, they will be coming up against a new-look England side this time around. Their style of playing has received praise from all over the world.

England's fearless approach in the longest format resulted in them whitewashing New Zealand in a recent three-match Test series. Ben Stokes has been leading by example and the Brendon McCullum-Stokes era has got off to a perfect start.

They are now set to face India and Stokes has confirmed that they will continue to play in a similar manner.

The Indian side has been hit by COVID-19 as skipper Rohit Sharma tested positive and is doubtful for the Test, starting on Friday. Senior pacer Jasprit Bumrah is likely to lead the side in his absence.

Virat Kohli did a fine job of captaining the team and getting the lead in the series. They will now look to complete a series win in Birmingham.

Mayank Agarwal has been added to the Indian squad as a backup opener.

India did face Leicestershire in a four-day warm-up match ahead of the Test which ended in a draw. They will be eager to step up and challenge this high-flying English side at home.

England vs India Match Details

Match: England vs India, 5th Test, India tour of England, 2022

Date and Time: July 1, Friday, 2022, 03:00 PM IST

Venue: Edgbaston, Birmingham

England vs India Pitch Report

The pitch at Egbaston is a balanced track. The new ball bowlers will get some lateral movement off the surface and the batters will have to be on their toes early in their innings.

Once they spend some time in the middle, they can start playing their strokes freely.

England vs India Weather Forecast

Temperatures in Birmingham on the opening day of the Test are expected to range between 11 and 18 degrees Celsius. There will be a cloud cover throughout the course of the next five days.

England vs India Probable XIs

England Probable XI

Alex Lees, Zak Crawley, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Jonny Bairstow, Ben Stokes (c), Ben Foakes/Sam Billings (wk), Matty Potts/Jamie Overton, Jack Leach, Stuart Broad, James Anderson

India Probable XI

Shubman Gill, Mayank Agarwal/Rohit Sharma, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Shardul Thakur, Mohammad Shami, Jasprit Bumrah (c), Mohammad Siraj

England vs India Match Prediction

The rescheduled Test between England and India will begin on July 1 at Edgbaston in Birmingham. The result of this Test will decide the series and expect both sides to come out hard against each other.

Fans can expect high-intense battles between bat and ball over the course of this match. England look a settled unit and with the way they are playing, it won't be a surprise if they come out on top against India.

Prediction: England to win this encounter.

England vs India telecast details and channel list

TV: Sony Sports Network

Live Streaming: SonyLIV App.

