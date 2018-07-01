Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

England vs India: India's predicted XI against England in the first T20I

Namrath Kadiyala
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
67   //    01 Jul 2018, 13:55 IST

CRICKET-IRL-IND-T20
Indian Cricket Team

The Indian team had some really good practice against minnows, Ireland before a long and difficult series against England at their own backyard. India were clinical against a toothless Ireland and dominated them in all aspects of the game. Other than Virat Kohli and MS Dhoni, all the batsmen were among the runs. Bhuvneshwar Kumar was the only one who ended the series wicketless but one can expect him to deliver the goods against England.

The series between India and England will have a lot of contests inside the actual contest. On one side, England's lethal opening combination comprising of Jason Roy and Jos Buttler will look to swat aside the Indian bowlers and on the other side, we have the most consistent opening combo of the present world in Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan. The series will also witness 2 of the Fab Four, Joe Root and Virat Kohli going head-to-head.

Here we look at India's likely playing XI against England.

Openers- Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan

Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan
Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan

Rohit Sharma is one of the best and most destructive batsmen in the present world. He has the ability to take the game away from the opposition at any given time. The Hitman has scored 2 centuries in T20I cricket and narrowly missed out on a century against Ireland in the first match.

He has a fantastic record in T20Is as he has scored 1949 runs in 74 innings at an average of 36. All his runs have come at a great strike rate of 130. He will look to demolish the English attack on what could be a batting beauty.

Shikhar Dhawan isn't the same batsman as Rohit Sharma but he will come into the match with a rich vein of form. He has had a bumper year having scored runs against South Africa, in the Nidahas Trophy and in the IPL. He also scored a fifty against Ireland just before heading to England and that would have boosted his confidence.

He has scored 958 runs in 37 matches at an average of 28.17 in T20I's and those runs have come at a very good strike rate of 131. He can destroy the game for any opposition if he can stay at the crease for about 9-10 overs.

The way they bat in the first few overs could make or break the game for India. Both these batsmen, along with Virat Kohli will be key to India's chances of winning the first match of a long tour comprising of 11 matches.

Page 1 of 4 Next
England vs India 2018 Indian Cricket Team England Cricket Virat Kohli KL Rahul Leisure Reading
India vs England: India's Predicted XI For the First T20I
RELATED STORY
India's predicted Playing XI for the first T20 against...
RELATED STORY
4 batsmen who can fulfil the opening duties for India in...
RELATED STORY
How India might feature against England
RELATED STORY
England vs India, 1st T20I: Preview, Squads, Weather...
RELATED STORY
All-time combined India-England ODI XI
RELATED STORY
India vs England Test Series: India's predicted 16-man...
RELATED STORY
England vs India 2018: Five players to watch out for in...
RELATED STORY
5 Vital players for India during the Limited Overs Series...
RELATED STORY
5 England players India should be wary of in the T20I series
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Live Cricket Scores
England v India Royal London ODI Series 2018
1st IT20 | Tue, 03 Jul, 04:30 PM
England
India
ENG VS IND preview
2nd IT20 | Fri, 06 Jul, 04:30 PM
England
India
ENG VS IND preview
3rd IT20 | Sun, 08 Jul, 01:00 PM
England
India
ENG VS IND preview
1st ODI | Thu, 12 Jul, 11:30 AM
England
India
ENG VS IND preview
2nd ODI | Sat, 14 Jul, 10:00 AM
England
India
ENG VS IND preview
3rd ODI | Tue, 17 Jul, 11:30 AM
England
India
ENG VS IND preview
1st Test | Wed, 01 Aug, 10:00 AM
England
India
ENG VS IND preview
2nd Test | Thu, 09 Aug, 10:00 AM
England
India
ENG VS IND preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
Ireland v India Twenty20 Series 2018
England v Australia Vitality IT20 2018
England v India Royal London ODI Series 2018
India in England Tour Match 2018
England v India Vitality IT20 Series 2018
Tri-Series in Zimbabwe 2018
Royal London One-Day Cup 2018
Varsity Four-Day Match 2018
Zimbabwe v Pakistan ODI Series 2018
Sri Lanka v South Africa ODI Series 2018
Sri Lanka v South Africa Test Series 2018
West Indies v Bangladesh ODI Series 2018
West Indies v Bangladesh Test Series 2018
West Indies A in England Tour Matches 2018
Triangular A Team Series in England 2018
India A v West Indies A Four-Day Series in England 2018
Global T20 Canada 2018
Under 19 Warm-ups 2018
England Under 19s v South Africa Under 19s ODI Series 2018
England Under 19s v South Africa Under 19s Test Series 2018
Vitality Blast 2018
Physical Disability Twenty20 Tri-Series in England 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division Two 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division One 2018
MCC Tri-Nation Series 2018
Contact Us Advertise with Us