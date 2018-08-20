Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Jonny Bairstow suffers injury on field; Jos Buttler replaces him as keeper

Harigovind Thoyakkat
ANALYST
News
266   //    20 Aug 2018, 18:34 IST

Bairstow's injury being evaluated before taken off-field
Bairstow's injury being evaluated before taken off-field

Day three's play of the third test match between England and India has started promisingly for India, with Virat Kohli and Cheteshwar Pujara carrying the side forward without any harm until lunch. India are currently at 194 for 2 in 60 overs, Pujara at 56* and Kohli at 54*. This is also the first time in the series that India have managed to rack up 50+ partnerships for all of the first three wickets.

The play started today morning with India at 124 for 2 and the duo gathered 70 runs in the session before lunch, making it the second time India enjoyed a wicketless session in the match, and in the series so far.

England's bowlers have failed to produce much of an impact and at the same time, suffered a crucial blow via the absence of Jonny Bairstow on the pitch. During the eleventh over that was bowled today, James Anderson dealt in with a late-swinging ball that made a deviation in path after Pujara left it alone and crashed right into the tip of Bairstow's finger.

Bairstow immediately went down in pain as Jos Buttler ran into the dressing room to get his keeping gloves, signalling a substitution at the offing.

Bairstow kneeling in pain as teammates rush in to help
Bairstow kneeling in pain as teammates rush in to help

Later on, updates have surfaced that Bairstow will undergo an X-ray on his left middle finger to assess the gravity of the injury. He may not come in to bat if the problem requires immediate treatment, which will be yet another blow for the England players to tackle as India are gathering a massive lead on the other end.

Take a look at what the Twitterverse says on Bairstow's injury and also on the latest updates from the venue itself:

England vs India 2018 England Cricket Indian Cricket Team Jonny Bairstow Jos Buttler
Harigovind Thoyakkat
ANALYST
"People will throw stones at you. Convert them into milestones." - Sachin Tendulkar
Contact Us Advertise with Us