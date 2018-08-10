Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Arjun Tendulkar becomes groundsman at Lord's

Rajdeep Puri
FEATURED WRITER
News
1.55K   //    10 Aug 2018, 18:13 IST


Photo credits: Lord's Cricket Ground Twitter handle
Arjun Tendulkar, who recently played his first match for the Indian Under-19 side, was seen helping out the ground staff at the Lord's Cricket Ground.

With rain continuing to play spoilsport in the second Test between England and India, the players had to walk off after India were on 11-2 after just a few overs of play.

Arjun, son of the legendary Sachin Tendulkar, was spotted on the ground helping out the groundsmen to get the ground ready for play.

The Lord's Cricket Ground posted his picture along with the following tweet:

"Not only has he been training with @MCCYC4L recently & but he has also been lending a helping hand to our Groundstaff!"


Arjun Tendulkar was a part of the Indian Under-19 side which toured Sri Lanka last month. He picked up his first wicket shortly after the first Test started with an amazing in-swinger. He picked up a wicket in the second innings of the Test as well, however, he failed with the bat, scoring a duck.

He could not find his rhythm in the second Test, picking up just one wicket in the match and scoring 14 runs with the bat.

Due to his performance in the Tests, he was not included in the ODI squad which took on the Sri Lankan Under-19 side.

He has been England for quite some time now and was spotted having lunch with England woman's cricket team star Danielle Wyatt. The picture, which was posted as his story on Instagram, went viral.

Despite rain having a lot of say in the 2nd Test between India and England so far, we could expect a result even if we have three full days of play. With the way the pitch is playing, we might not see a big total from either of the two teams.

Topics you might be interested in:
England vs India 2018 India National Cricket Team Sachin Tendulkar
Rajdeep Puri
FEATURED WRITER
Roger Federer. Manchester United. BFC. RCB
