5 Milestones and Records that can be achieved in the 4th test

Vijay Raman
Top 5 / Top 10
26 Aug 2018, 17:30 IST

England v India: Specsavers 3rd Test - Day Four
This test series has been nothing short of brilliance

The much awaited series of the English summer is underway and has delivered what was expected out of it. Till now, there has been an even contest between bat & ball and both teams have outclassed each other many a times during the course of the test series.

In a high profile series, records are meant to be broken. In this series already we had several milestones achieved namely James Anderson becoming only the 2nd player to pick 100 wickets against India, Ben Stokes crossing 100 wickets in test cricket, Joe Root going past 6000 test runs, Hardik Pandya took his maiden fifer in tests while Buttler scored his maiden century and Ajinkya Rahane going past 3000 run mark in tests.

So going into the 4th match, we could see several more records broken and milestones achieved.

#5 A Player could be making his Debut

England Lions v India A - Day Two
Prithvi Shaw

There cannot be a much bigger occasion for any player than playing his debut test match. India have called up Prithvi Shaw and Hanuma Vihari for the rest of the series and also have Shardul Thakur in the ranks, all three who are yet to play for India in the longer format of the game. Anyone of the said trio can get a look in but Shaw seems to have a better chance.

It will be a milestone of sorts for the player making his test debut.

#4 Adil Rashid approaching 50 test wickets

England v India: Specsavers 3rd Test - Day Five
A brilliant white ball bowler

A lot of eyebrows were raised when Adil Rashid was selected for the test series ahead of Moeen Ali since he has not been playing white ball cricket for a long time. And a lot of criticisms were made by the experts and former players regarding his selection into the test team.

Till now, he has performed decently in not so helpful conditions for his style of bowling and will have 50 test wickets to his name if he takes 5 more wickets, becoming a rare English leg-spinner to achieve this feat.

1 / 4 NEXT
Vijay Raman
