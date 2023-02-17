England vs India, Women's T20 World Cup 2023: Probable XIs, pitch report, weather forecast, and live streaming details

Match 14 of the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 will see England Women take on India Women at St George’s Park in Gqeberha. This is a Group B fixture.

England Women are on a roll in this edition of the T20 World Cup. They beat West Indies Women comprehensively in their opening game and went unscathed against Ireland Women in their next clash.

Sophie Ecclestone and Sarah Glenn picked up three wickets each as they knocked over Ireland Women on 105. Alice Capsey scored a quickfire 51 of just 22 balls as it helped them chase down the total in the 15th over. They will be riding with confidence after the four-wicket win and will look to repeat their performance against India Women.

India Women, on the other hand, have been sensational in the tournament so far. They beat their arch-rivals Pakistan in their first game. They faced West Indies Women in their next outing and beat them convincingly.

Deepti Sharma starred with the ball for India Women as she picked up three wickets which helped her side restrict West Indies Women to 118/6. Richa Ghosh played a fantastic knock and remained unbeaten on 44 to guide her side across the line. The Women in Blue will be looking to carry forward the winning momentum.

England Women vs India Women Match Details:

Match: England Women vs India Women, Match 14, Group B, ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2023

Date and Time: February 18, 2022, Saturday, 06:30 PM IST

Venue: St George’s Park, Gqeberha

England Women vs India Women Pitch Report

The pitch at St George’s Park is slow in nature. The ball tends to hold a bit on the surface and the batters will have to be patient early in their innings. The spinners from both sides will be eager to bowl on this deck.

England Women vs India Women Weather Forecast

Heavy rain is predicted on Saturday in Gqeberha, with the temperature expected to hover between 18 to 23 degrees Celsius.

England Women vs India Women Probable XIs

England Women

Expect the English side to field the same XI that featured in their last game against Ireland Women.

Probable XI

Danielle Wyatt, Sophia Dunkley, Alice Capsey, Nat Sciver Brunt, Heather Knight (c), Amy Jones (wk), Sophie Ecclestone, Charlotte Dean, Katherine Sciver Brunt, Sarah Glenn, Lauren Bell

India Women

Don’t expect the Indian side to make any changes to the winning combination.

Probable XI

Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Richa Ghosh (wk), Deepti Sharma, Pooja Vastrakar, Devika Vaidya, Radha Yadav, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Renuka Thakur Singh

England Women vs India Women Match Prediction

Both sides have been playing a very good brand of cricket and will be eager to keep performing in a similar manner on Saturday. Fans can expect a cracking contest when these two sides meet.

England looks like a settled unit and expect them to come out on top.

Prediction: England Women to win this clash.

England Women vs India Women Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: Star Sports Network

Live Streaming: Disney+ HotStar

