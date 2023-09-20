England vs Ireland, 1st ODI: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast, and Live Streaming Details

The first match of the three-match ODI series between England and Ireland will start on Wednesday, September 20, at the Headingley Cricket Ground in Leeds.

These two cricketing nations have crossed paths in a total of 13 ODIs over the years. Out of these encounters, England emerged victorious in ten, while Ireland managed to secure wins in two, with one match ending without a result.

In their most recent face-off against England, Ireland executed a remarkable chase, successfully pursuing a target of 329 runs on the penultimate delivery and clinching victory by seven wickets.

England enter this series on high spirits, having recently defeated New Zealand in a four-match ODI series 3-1. They secured a 100-run win over New Zealand in the fourth and final ODI of the series after posting a total of 311 runs for the loss of nine wickets.

Dawid Malan showcased his batting prowess throughout the series, emerging as the top run-scorer with 277 runs in three innings, boasting an impressive average of 92.33.

England's 13-man squad for this series does not feature any of the 15 players who were named in the provisional squad for the World Cup next month. In a bid to fine-tune their preparations for the big event, they have included Joe Root in the squad for the first ODI, with hopes of him finding his rhythm.

Ireland last played an ODI game against Nepal during the ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifier in July this year. They restricted Nepal to 268 runs after winning the toss and electing to field. Mark Adair, Barry McCarthy, and Craig Young picked two wickets each. Curtis Campher and Harry Tector played pivotal roles in the middle order, notching up half-centuries, which ultimately led Ireland to a hard-fought two-wicket victory in 49.2 overs.

Paul Stirling will captain the Irish team in this series and open the innings with former captain Andrew Balbirnie. As confirmed by Andrew White, the national selector for Ireland's men's cricket team, Campher will walk in the number three position for the team.

Along with familiar names, the Irish team has named Theo van Woerkom in the squad. The 30-year-old all-rounder has played 29 List A matches and has picked 34 wickets at an average of 37.58.

England vs Ireland Match Details

Match: England vs Ireland, 1st ODI, Ireland Tour of England 2023

Date and Time: September 20, 2023, 5:00 PM IST

Venue: Headingley, Leeds

England vs Ireland Pitch Report

The Headingley Cricket Ground in Leeds has witnessed the staging of 43 ODI matches to date, with the average first innings total being 233 runs. The team batting first has won the last five ODI games at this venue, but the team batting second has won 60% of the games overall.

The pitch might have enough for both batters and bowlers during both the innings. Fast bowlers will likely dominate the first half, while in the latter part of the match, batters could find it relatively easier to express their natural game, with the pitch potentially offering more predictable and true bounce. The team winning the toss might look to bowl first.

England vs Ireland Weather Report

It appears that the atmosphere may remain cloudy throughout the match. Additionally, there's a chance that we might witness some rain at the start of the match, which could impact the proceedings. The average temperature will hover around the 17 degrees Celsius mark.

England vs Ireland Probable XIs

England

Zak Crawley (c), Philip Salt (wk), Joe Root, Ben Dukett, Will Jacks, Sam Hain, Rehan Ahmed, Luke Wood, Brydon Carse, Matthew Potts, Tom Hartley

Ireland

Paul Stirling (c), Andrew Balbirnie, Curtis Campher, Lorcan Tucker (wk), Harry Tector, George Dockrell, Andy McBrine, Mark Adair, Joshua Little, Barry McCarthy, Craig Young

England vs Ireland Match Prediction

Ireland's recent performances against England in limited-overs cricket certainly paint an intriguing picture. They have managed to secure victories in their last two encounters, with the most recent win occurring during a rain-affected match in the T20 World Cup last year.

Ireland have a much more experienced squad compared to England. The addition of Joe Root has provided a boost to England's team, but his recent form could be a concern for England. Ireland might go in this game as favourites.

Prediction: Ireland to win the match.

England vs Ireland Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: Sony Sports Network

Live Streaming: FanCode and SonyLIV