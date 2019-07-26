×
England vs Ireland 2019: England complete turnaround to register 143-run win

Pavan Suresh
ANALYST
News
7   //    26 Jul 2019, 21:26 IST

Chris Woakes' 6 wickets helped England register a come-from-behind win over Ireland
Chris Woakes' 6 wickets helped England register a come-from-behind win over Ireland

England completed a remarkable turnaround against Ireland at Lord's to register a 143-run win over the visitors on the third day. After being bowled out for 85 in the first innings, they came storming back to dismiss the Irish batting lineup twice in two days.

England starting the third day at 303 for 9 in their second innings, but Stuart Thompson dismissed Olly Stone off the very first ball. Chasing the target of 182 runs to win, the Ireland openers survived for a bit before the rain arrived.

After the rain break, the England bowlers wreaked havoc. Chris Woakes got the first breakthrough, dismissing Ireland captain William Porterfield cheaply for two courtesy a brilliant one-handed catch from Jonny Bairstow. After the fall of Porterfield, Woakes and Stuart Broad proved too strong for the Ireland batsmen.

Broad dismissed Andy Balbirnie for five with a beauty of a delivery, with the catch being taken by Joe Root in the slips. Woakes then bowled a cracker to get the wicket of Paul Stirling.

Stuart Broad joined Chris Woakes in destroying the Irish batting lineup
Stuart Broad joined Chris Woakes in destroying the Irish batting lineup

It was a procession of wickets after that as the England bowlers bundled Ireland out for just 38. Woakes was the pick of bowlers with 6 for 17 while Broad took 4 for 19.

The win in this one-off Test will certainly give the English team some confidence ahead of the Ashes, which starts from 1st August. It was a brilliant effort by Ireland though, who gave a tough fight to the hosts.

Jack Leach was awarded the Man of the Match for his brilliant 92 in the second innings. Playing as an opener while trailing the Irish score by 122 runs, Leach played with confidence on the second day and made sure that the hosts wiped out the lead.

Jack Leach was awarded the Man of the Match
Jack Leach was awarded the Man of the Match
With the likes of Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler and James Anderson coming back into the squad for the Ashes, England will be a tough side to beat keeping in mind Australia's fragile batting lineup.

Brief scores: England 303 in 77.5 overs (Jack Leach 92, Jason Roy 72, Mark Adair 3/66, Stuart Thompson 3/44) and 85 in 23.4 overs (Joe Denly 23, Olly Stone 19, Tim Murtagh 5/13, Mark Adair 3/32) beat Ireland 207 in 58.2 overs (Andy Balbirnie 55, Paul Stirling 36, Sam Curran 3/28, Olly Stone 3/29) and 38 in 15.4 overs (James McCollum 11, Chris Woakes 6/17, Stuart Broad 4/19) by 143 runs.  

England vs Ireland 2019 England Cricket Ireland Cricket Stuart Broad Chris Woakes
