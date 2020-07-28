England vs Ireland ODI 2020: Full schedule, squads, match timings, telecast and live streaming details

Irish men are all set to face England in a three-match ODI series between July 30, 2020, and August 04, 2020. The series also kickstarts the inaugural ICC Men's Cricket World Cup Super League, which is a pathway to the ICC CWC 2023.

As per details, each match of this series is worth ten League points, and both sides would love to take an early lead in the CWCSL table.

England haven't lost an ODI series at home since September 2015. Furthermore, their recent ODI form also makes them favourites to win the games against Ireland. Skipper Eoin Morgan will lead a 14-man England side against Ireland.

Unlike England, though, Ireland are not having a good run in this format. They have won just one and lost three of their last six ODI series with two ending in draws.

In their most recent ODI outing, Ireland were plundered by 3-0 by West Indies in January 2020. Skipper Andrew Balbirnie and his 13 mates thus face a daunting task against the buoyant England side.

England's ODI record against Ireland

England holds a convincing edge over Ireland in ODIs, with eight wins in nine completed fixtures. Their only defeat against the Irish came during the 2011 ICC Cricket World Cup at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru, India. Both the sides have never faced each other at the Rose Bowl in Southampton.

England vs Ireland ODI Series: Live Telecast and stream

Sky Sports will telecast the three games exclusively in England and Ireland on Sky Sports Cricket and Sky Sports Main event respectively. Live streaming action will be available on the SkySports website, SkyGo app and Now TV pass.

Indian Cricket lovers can catch the live match feed on Sony Six, Sony Six HD and stream the ODI fixtures live on Sony Liv app and JioTV.

The other broadcasters sharing the live feed of England's ODI series across Ireland are:

Australia: FoxSports HD

Bangladesh: BTV

Pakistan: Sony Network

Canada: ATN Cricket

USA: Willow TV

Middle East and North Africa: OSN Sports

South Africa: Super Sports 2

Sri Lanka: Sony Six

Zimbabwe: Super Sports 6.

England vs Ireland 2020 ODI schedule (All times in IST)

1st ODI: 30th July 2020 (Thursday)

Venue: Rose Bowl, Southampton at 06:30 PM.

2nd ODI: 1st August 2020 (Saturday)

Venue: Rose Bowl, Southampton at 06:30 PM.

3rd ODI: 4th August 2020 (Tuesday)

Venue: Rose Bowl, Southampton at 06:30 PM/

Post Series Schedule

After the conclusion of the ODI series, England will host Pakistan for a three-Test and three-T20I series between August 5, 2020 and September 1, 2020, while the Irish men will return home with no International fixtures confirmed for them yet.

England vs Ireland 2020 ODI squads

England Squad: Eoin Morgan (C), Moeen Ali (VC), Jonny Bairstow (WK), Tom Banton, Sam Billings, Tom Curran, Liam Dawson, Joe Denly, Saqib Mahmood, Adil Rashid, Jason Roy, Reece Topley, James Vince and David Willey.

England Reserve Players: Richard Gleeson, Lewis Gregory and Liam Livingstone.

Ireland Squad: Andrew Balbirnie (C), Paul Stirling (VC), Lorcan Tucker (WK), Curtis Campher, Gareth Delany, Joshua Little, Andy McBrine, Barry McCarthy, Kevin O'Brien, William Porterfield, Boyd Rankin, Simi Singh, Harry Tector and Craig Young.