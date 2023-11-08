England vs Netherlands, 2023 World Cup: Probable XIs, pitch report, weather forecast and live streaming details

England will take on the Netherlands in Match 40 of the 2023 World Cup. Defending champions England have been officially eliminated from the competition. Even Netherlands' chances of making it to the semifinals are negligible now.

Both teams will aim to qualify for the 2025 Champions Trophy by finishing in the Top 8 of the final standings. Netherlands are ninth right now, with four points from seven matches. Meanwhile, England are 10th with only two points from seven games.

Before the England vs Netherlands match starts, here's a look at some important things fans should know about this 2023 World Cup game:

England vs Netherlands, 2023 World Cup match details

Match: England vs Netherlands, Match 40, 2023 World Cup.

Date and Time: November 8, 2023, Wednesday; 2 pm IST.

Venue: MCA Stadium, Pune.

England vs Netherlands pitch report

The pitch in Pune has been good for batting. Teams batting second have won two of the three matches. The only team to lose while chasing in Pune was New Zealand. The Blackcaps failed to chase a 358-run target against South Africa. The captain winning the toss should take the field first and restrict the opponent team to a total below 300.

England vs Netherlands weather forecast

Sky will be cloudy at the start of the match, with rain expected to interrupt the proceedings later in the day. The D/L method might come into play because there is close to 30% chance of rain. Humidity levels will loom around 60%, with the temperature expected to range from 26 to 32° C.

England vs Netherlands probable XIs

England:

Probable XI

Jonny Bairstow, Dawid Malan, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Jos Buttler (c and wk), Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes, David Willey, Adil Rashid and Brydon Carse.

Netherlands:

Probable XI

Wesley Barresi, Max O'Dowd, Colin Ackermann, Bas de Leede, Scott Edwards (c and wk), Sybrand Engelbrecht, Logan van Beek, Roelof van der Merwe, Shariz Ahmed, Aryan Dutt, and Paul van Meekeren.

England vs Netherlands 2023 World Cup match prediction

Netherlands have defeated England twice in T20 World Cups. They have been the giant killers in this ODI World Cup, and it should not be a surprise if the Men in Orange defeat the defending champions.

The team batting second will have an advantage in today's match. Considering the ICC ODI Rankings of the two teams, England will fancy their chances against the Dutch, but Netherlands should end up recording a win today.

Prediction: Netherlands to win against England in the 2023 World Cup.

England vs Netherlands Live Streaming Details and Channel List

TV: Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD, Star Sports 1 Telugu, Star Sports 1 Tamil and Star Sports 1 Kannada.

Live Streaming: Disney+Hotstar (Free on Smartphones).