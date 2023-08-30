England vs New Zealand, 1st T20I: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast, and Live Streaming Details

England and New Zealand are all set to face off in the first match of the four-match T20I series. The Riverside Ground in Chester-le-Street will host the clash on Wednesday, August 30.

England had earlier picked three uncapped players - Josh Tongue, John Turner and Gus Atkinson for the T20I series. However, Tongue and Turner sustained injuries and were ruled out of the series.

The hosts have roped in Chris Jordan as a replacement. The Three Lions have a batting lineup to envy; it includes the likes of Jos Buttler, Liam Livingstone, Harry Brook, Will Jacks and Jonny Bairstow among others.

They have also picked the promising Rehan Ahmed, but it is unlikely that he will play in the opening match ahead of Adil Rashid. Dawid Malan is another dependable figure in England’s T20I lineup.

New Zealand, led by Tim Southee, will be high on confidence after beating Worcestershire and Gloucestershire in the warm-up games. A number of their key players, who did not play against the UAE, are back.

England vs New Zealand Match Details

Match: England vs New Zealand, 1st T20I, New Zealand tour of England 2023

Date and Time: August 30, 2023, 10:30 pm IST

Venue: Riverside Ground, Chester-le-Street

England vs New Zealand Pitch Report

The average score at the venue in Chester-le-Street is around 158, which means that one can expect a sporting pitch. The ground hasn’t hosted a T20I for the last six years.

England vs New Zealand Weather Forecast

There is a 15 to 25 percent chance of rain throughout the duration of the match. Hence, the DLS may come into play. Temperatures will be around the 16-degree Celsius mark.

England vs New Zealand Probable XIs

England

Jos Buttler (C & WK), Will Jacks, Dawid Malan, Jonny Bairstow, Harry Brook, Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Adil Rashid, Chris Jordan, Brydon Carse

New Zealand

Finn Allen, Devon Conway, Mark Chapman, Tim Seifert, Glenn Phillips, Daryl Mitchell, Mitchell Santner, Lockie Ferguson, Tim Southee (C), Ish Sodhi, Adam Milne

England vs New Zealand Match Prediction

England have a dangerous squad that is capable of taking down the best opponents. They will head into the match as the clear favourites.

Prediction: England to win the match.

England vs New Zealand Live Streaming Details and Channel List

TV: Sony Sports Network

Live Streaming: Sony LIV

Poll : Jos Buttler to score a half-century? Yes No 0 votes