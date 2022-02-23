Stats: England vs New Zealand in the Women's World Cup (ODI)

Amongst the three battles of the champions in the 2022 Women's Cricket World Cup, one will be between England and New Zealand.

These two teams have met 17 times in the tournament, with England leading New Zealand 10-6 in the head-to-head and one match ending in a tie. This tied match was the first in the history of women's ODI cricket.

The two teams have met twice in the final of the World Cup, with England coming out on top on both occasions. New Zealand's last victory over England in the tournament was in 2005. Since then, they have played five matches in the World Cup, with England winning all of them.

Let us now look at some of the key stats in matches between these two teams at the World Cup.

Key stats from England vs New Zealand matches at the World Cup

284/9 by England in 2017 is the highest team total.

by England in 2017 is the highest team total. 102 all-out by England in 1993 is the lowest team total.

by England in 1993 is the lowest team total. 328 runs scored by Debbie Hockley of New Zealand is the most number of runs scored by a player.

scored by Debbie Hockley of New Zealand is the most number of runs scored by a player. 129 by Nat Sciver of England in 2017 is the highest individual score by a player.

by Nat Sciver of England in 2017 is the highest individual score by a player. 3 centuries have been scored in matches between these two teams. Two by England players - Charlotte Edwards and Nat Sciver and one by Amy Satterthwaite of New Zealand.

centuries have been scored in matches between these two teams. Two by England players - Charlotte Edwards and Nat Sciver and one by Amy Satterthwaite of New Zealand. 18 half-centuries have been scored in matches between these two teams.

half-centuries have been scored in matches between these two teams. 2 half-centuries scored by Debbie Hockley and Charlotte Edwards is the most number of half-centuries scored by a player.

half-centuries scored by Debbie Hockley and Charlotte Edwards is the most number of half-centuries scored by a player. 9 wickets taken by Karen Smithies of England is the most number of wickets taken by a player.

wickets taken by Karen Smithies of England is the most number of wickets taken by a player. 4/29 by Jacqueline Court of England in 1978 is the best bowling performance by a player.

by Jacqueline Court of England in 1978 is the best bowling performance by a player. 9 dismissals by Carole Hodges and Sarah Taylor of England is the most number of dismissals by a wicket-keeper.

dismissals by Carole Hodges and Sarah Taylor of England is the most number of dismissals by a wicket-keeper. 4 dismissals by Carole Hodges of England in 1982, Lisa Nye of England in 1988, Rebecca Rolls of New Zealand in 2000 and Sarah Taylor of England in 2009 is the most number of dismissals by a wicket-keeper in an innings.

dismissals by Carole Hodges of England in 1982, Lisa Nye of England in 1988, Rebecca Rolls of New Zealand in 2000 and Sarah Taylor of England in 2009 is the most number of dismissals by a wicket-keeper in an innings. 5 catches by Janette Brittin and Isa Guha of England and by Amy Satterthwaite of New Zealand is the most number of catches taken by a player.

catches by Janette Brittin and Isa Guha of England and by Amy Satterthwaite of New Zealand is the most number of catches taken by a player. 3 catches is the most number of catches taken by a player in an innings. This has been taken by multiple players.

Edited by Ritwik Kumar