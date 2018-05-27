England vs Pakistan 1st Test, Day 3: 5 talking points

The third day of the 1st Test between England and Pakistan at Lord's began with England dismissing Pakistan for 363 which gave the visitors a 179-run lead.

England began their second innings poorly and were struggling at 110/6 before a partnership between Jos Buttler and Dominic Bess took them to 235/6 at the end of the day.

The hosts currently lead by only 56 runs.

With the penultimate day beginning soon, let's take a look at 5 talking points from Day-3.

#5. The early wickets by the Pakistan bowlers put England in trouble

Amir along with the other Abbas and Khan took two wickets

Mohammad Abbas took the priceless wicket of Alastair Cook in just the second over before Shadab Khan rattled the off-stump of Mark Stoneman. The Pakistan bowlers were terrific during the first 40 overs of the England innings as they took 6 wickets to put pressure on the England batsmen.

Joe Root and Dawid Malan tried to stabilize England's innings by adding 60 for the third wicket.

However, the partnership was broken by none other than Mohammad Amir as he got rid of Malan.

A couple of balls later, Amir dismissed Jonny Bairstow for a duck and England were 91/4.

Wickets continued to fall for the hosts as Ben Stokes was sent back to the dressing by Shadab Khan before Mohammad Abbas got the crucial wicket of skipper Joe Root.

These wickets put England at 110/6 and might turn out to be a deciding factor regarding the fate of the match.