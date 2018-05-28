England vs Pakistan, 1st Test, Day 4: 5 talking points

Pakistan took a 1-0 lead in the series

Pakistan took a 1-0 lead in the two-match Test series against England by beating them by 9 wickets in the first Test at Lord's. The match finished in just four days as England's remaining four wickets fell in quick succession and they were bundled out for 242.

Pakistan needed 64 to win the match and lost Azhar Ali early. However, Haris Sohail and Imam-ul-Haq easily chased down the target within 13 overs.

With the first Test done and dusted, let's take a look at five talking points of the fourth day.

#5. The inability of Buttler and Bess to stay longer at the crease

England had a lead of just 56 runs at the end of the third day with Jos Buttler and Dominic Bess at the crease. The pair needed to stay at the crease for at least half of the day to give the hosts a decent lead which they stood a chance of defending.

However, the duo could only stay for a while at the crease. During the second over of the day, Buttler attempted to drive a full, angling delivery from Mohammad Abbas but he missed the drive and was trapped lbw after scoring 67.

Debutant Bess could only score two runs in the day as he was falling short of partners. With only one wicket left and the lead being just 63, the pressure was rising on Bess and took its toll as he was castled by a Mohammad Amir delivery and England were bowled out for 242.

Had Buttler and Bess stayed for a long time, England might have stood a chance of saving the match.