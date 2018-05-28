Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
Contact Policies Blog GDPR Compliance Affiliate

England vs Pakistan, 1st Test, Day 4: 5 talking points

Pakistan took a 1-0 lead in the series

Neelabhra Roy
SENIOR ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10 28 May 2018, 15:19 IST
144

CRICKET-ENG-PAK

Pakistan took a 1-0 lead in the two-match Test series against England by beating them by 9 wickets in the first Test at Lord's. The match finished in just four days as England's remaining four wickets fell in quick succession and they were bundled out for 242.

Pakistan needed 64 to win the match and lost Azhar Ali early. However, Haris Sohail and Imam-ul-Haq easily chased down the target within 13 overs.

With the first Test done and dusted, let's take a look at five talking points of the fourth day.

#5. The inability of Buttler and Bess to stay longer at the crease

England v Pakistan - First NatWest Test - Day Four - Lord's

England had a lead of just 56 runs at the end of the third day with Jos Buttler and Dominic Bess at the crease. The pair needed to stay at the crease for at least half of the day to give the hosts a decent lead which they stood a chance of defending.

However, the duo could only stay for a while at the crease. During the second over of the day, Buttler attempted to drive a full, angling delivery from Mohammad Abbas but he missed the drive and was trapped lbw after scoring 67.

Debutant Bess could only score two runs in the day as he was falling short of partners. With only one wicket left and the lead being just 63, the pressure was rising on Bess and took its toll as he was castled by a Mohammad Amir delivery and England were bowled out for 242.

Had Buttler and Bess stayed for a long time, England might have stood a chance of saving the match.



Pakistan Cricket England Cricket Joe Root Mohammad Amir
Page 1 of 5 Next
England vs Pakistan 1st Test, Day 3: 5 talking points
RELATED STORY
England vs Pakistan 1st Test: 5 talking points from Day 1
RELATED STORY
England v Pakistan: 5 player battles in the first Test
RELATED STORY
England vs Pakistan: 5 players from Pakistan to look out for
RELATED STORY
England vs Pakistan: 5 players from England to look out for
RELATED STORY
England vs Pakistan, 2018: Atherton and Vaughan "not...
RELATED STORY
Top 5 partnerships in Test cricket which came in a losing...
RELATED STORY
5 heart-breaking Test matches over the last 20 years
RELATED STORY
Pakistan bowls England out for 184, reaches 50-1 in reply
RELATED STORY
5 of the craziest no-balls in Test cricket history
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...