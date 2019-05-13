England vs Pakistan 2019, 3rd ODI: Preview, key players and probable XI

Jofra Archer can make a comeback into the starting lineup in this upcoming match

England are set to host Pakistan in the third ODI at the County Ground, Bristol. The hosts put up a commanding total in their previous encounter but Pakistan put up an impressive performance and fell short by just 12 runs while chasing 373. Another thrilling match can be expected when the two sides battle it out in the third ODI.

England have been the most consistent team in the limited overs format in the recent past, and that's been mainly due to their power-packed batting lineup. Jos Buttler played a sensational knock of 115 from just 55 balls and was rightfully declared the man of the match for his efforts, and the other batsmen are all extremely dangerous too.

With the ICC World Cup in sight and the batsmen in such good form, the hosts would be one of the favorites to win the trophy. The bowling department will be under scrutiny though, and they were hammered all over the park in their last outing.

On the other hand, Pakistan are an unpredictable side that can defeat any team on their day. The visitors have the potential to make a comeback in this series, but their consistency has been under the scanner throughout the last few years.

Pakistan came close to sealing a famous victory in their previous match courtesy Fakhar Zaman’s explosive innings, but the middle order failed to take them over the line. They would now be hoping to land a counter punch and register their first victory of the tour.

Match details

Date: Tuesday, 14 May 2019

Time: 5:30 PM IST

Venue: County Ground, Bristol

League: Pakistan tour of England

Advertisement

Live Telecast: Sony Network

Online Streaming: Sonyliv.com

Head-to-head (last five games)

England – 4

Pakistan – 1

Team news

England

- Joe Denly and James Vince might have to wait for another match.

- Jofra Archer could make a comeback to the starting lineup.

Pakistan

- Shoaib Malik or Mohammad Hafeez might feature in the playing XI to strengthen their middle order.

- Mohammad Amir could also start the upcoming match in place of Faheem Ashraf.

Squads

England

Moeen Ali, Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, James Vince, Joe Root, Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler(w), Joe Denly, Chris Woakes, Liam Plunkett, Chris Jordan, Mark Wood, David Willey, Eoin Morgan(c), Tom Curran

Pakistan

Mohammad Hafeez, Abid Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam, Haris Sohail, Imad Wasim, Faheem Ashraf, Hasan Ali, Mohammad Amir, Shaheen Afridi, Asif Ali, Junaid Khan, Yasir Shah, Shoaib Malik, Sarfaraz Ahmed(w/c), Mohammad Hasnain

Key players

England

- Jason Roy

- Jos Buttler

- Adil Rashid

Pakistan

- Fakhar Zaman

- Babar Azam

- Hasan Ali

Probable playing XI

England – Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root, Eoin Morgan, Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler, Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes, Adil Rashid, Liam Plunkett, Jofra Archer

Pakistan – Imam-ul-Haq, Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam, Haris Sohail, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Asif Ali /Shoaib Malik, Imad Wasim, Faheem Ashraf, Hasan Ali, Mohammed Amir, Shaheen Afridi