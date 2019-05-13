×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

England vs Pakistan 2019, 3rd ODI: Preview, key players and probable XI

Rishabh Singh Rawat
ANALYST
Preview
13 May 2019, 19:49 IST

Jofra Archer can make a comeback into the starting lineup in this upcoming match
Jofra Archer can make a comeback into the starting lineup in this upcoming match

England are set to host Pakistan in the third ODI at the County Ground, Bristol. The hosts put up a commanding total in their previous encounter but Pakistan put up an impressive performance and fell short by just 12 runs while chasing 373. Another thrilling match can be expected when the two sides battle it out in the third ODI.

England have been the most consistent team in the limited overs format in the recent past, and that's been mainly due to their power-packed batting lineup. Jos Buttler played a sensational knock of 115 from just 55 balls and was rightfully declared the man of the match for his efforts, and the other batsmen are all extremely dangerous too.

With the ICC World Cup in sight and the batsmen in such good form, the hosts would be one of the favorites to win the trophy. The bowling department will be under scrutiny though, and they were hammered all over the park in their last outing.

On the other hand, Pakistan are an unpredictable side that can defeat any team on their day. The visitors have the potential to make a comeback in this series, but their consistency has been under the scanner throughout the last few years.

Pakistan came close to sealing a famous victory in their previous match courtesy Fakhar Zaman’s explosive innings, but the middle order failed to take them over the line. They would now be hoping to land a counter punch and register their first victory of the tour.

Match details

Date: Tuesday, 14 May 2019

Time: 5:30 PM IST

Venue: County Ground, Bristol

League: Pakistan tour of England

Advertisement

Live Telecast: Sony Network

Online Streaming: Sonyliv.com

Head-to-head (last five games)

England – 4

Pakistan – 1

Team news 

England

- Joe Denly and James Vince might have to wait for another match.

- Jofra Archer could make a comeback to the starting lineup.

Pakistan

- Shoaib Malik or Mohammad Hafeez might feature in the playing XI to strengthen their middle order.

- Mohammad Amir could also start the upcoming match in place of Faheem Ashraf.

Squads

England

Moeen Ali, Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, James Vince, Joe Root, Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler(w), Joe Denly, Chris Woakes, Liam Plunkett, Chris Jordan, Mark Wood, David Willey, Eoin Morgan(c), Tom Curran

Pakistan

Mohammad Hafeez, Abid Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam, Haris Sohail, Imad Wasim, Faheem Ashraf, Hasan Ali, Mohammad Amir, Shaheen Afridi, Asif Ali, Junaid Khan, Yasir Shah, Shoaib Malik, Sarfaraz Ahmed(w/c), Mohammad Hasnain

Key players

England

- Jason Roy

- Jos Buttler

- Adil Rashid

Pakistan

- Fakhar Zaman

- Babar Azam

- Hasan Ali

Probable playing XI

England – Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root, Eoin Morgan, Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler, Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes, Adil Rashid, Liam Plunkett, Jofra Archer

Pakistan – Imam-ul-Haq, Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam, Haris Sohail, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Asif Ali /Shoaib Malik, Imad Wasim, Faheem Ashraf, Hasan Ali, Mohammed Amir, Shaheen Afridi

Tags:
England vs Pakistan 2019 Pakistan Cricket England Cricket Sarfraz Ahmed Eoin Morgan
Advertisement
England vs Pakistan 2019, 1st ODI: Preview and Probable Playing XI
RELATED STORY
England vs Pakistan only T20I, Preview and Predicted Playing XI
RELATED STORY
England vs Pakistan 2019: When and where to watch, live streaming, telecast details and fixtures
RELATED STORY
Jason Roy and Alex Hales out of England squad for series against Ireland and Pakistan
RELATED STORY
England beat Pakistan by 12 runs in a high-scoring match to take a 1-0 lead in the series
RELATED STORY
Pakistan's Shadab Khan ruled out of England series
RELATED STORY
Pakistan vs Australia 2019, 4th ODI: Match details, key players and predicted XI
RELATED STORY
West Indies vs England 2019, 3rd ODI: Match Details, Key Players and Predicted XI
RELATED STORY
Pakistan vs Australia 2019, 1st ODI: Match details, team news, key players & predicted XI
RELATED STORY
West Indies vs England 2019, 4th ODI: Match Details, Key Players and Predicted XI
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Live Cricket Scores
Pakistan in England 2019
Only T20I | Sun, 05 May
PAK 173/6 (20.0 ov)
ENG 175/3 (19.2 ov)
England won by 7 wickets
PAK VS ENG live score
1st ODI | Wed, 08 May
PAK 80/2 (19.0 ov)
ENG
No Result
PAK VS ENG live score
2nd ODI | Sat, 11 May
ENG 373/3 (50.0 ov)
PAK 361/7 (50.0 ov)
England won by 12 runs
ENG VS PAK live score
3rd ODI | Tomorrow, 12:00 PM
England
Pakistan
ENG VS PAK preview
4th ODI | Fri, 17 May, 12:00 PM
England
Pakistan
ENG VS PAK preview
5th ODI | Sun, 19 May, 10:00 AM
England
Pakistan
ENG VS PAK preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
IPL
Pakistan in England 2019
Pakistan Women in South Africa 2019
ODI World Cup
Tri-Series in Ireland 2019
West Indies Women in Ireland 2019
West Indies Women in England 2019
English Domestic One-Day Competition
Afghanistan in Scotland 2019
Sri Lanka in Scotland 2019
English County Championship Division One
English County Championship Division Two
Afghanistan in Ireland 2019
Varsity Matches 2019
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us