England vs Pakistan 2019: When and where to watch, live streaming, telecast details and fixtures

England and Pakistan will face off in the build-up to the World-Cup

In a bid to intensify their ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 preparations, Pakistan will visit England for a five-match ODI and T20I series in May 2019.

As per schedule, both teams will begin their campaign with a sole T20I on May 5, 2019, at the Sofia Gardens in Cardiff.

After that, they will go head-to-head in five-match One Day International series from May 8, 2019, when the series opener is scheduled to be played at the Kennington Oval in London.

The fans from the Rose Bowl in Southampton will witness the second ODI on May 11, followed by the third game at the County Ground in Bristol on May 14.

The Trent Bridge Ground in Nottingham will host fourth ODI on May 17, before the final game at the Headingley in Leeds on May 19.

Pakistan tour of England 2019: Broadcast and Live Streaming

As per the official release by Sky Sports, they will broadcast all matches of this tour exclusively on Sky Sports Cricket and Sky Sports Main event in the UK. While PTV Sports will telecast its live feed for the viewers in Pakistan.

The viewers in India and Sri Lanka can catch the action on SPN sports channels Sony Six and Sony Six HD. While they will also stream all games in the subcontinent on their OTT platform Sony Liv.

While Streaming lovers from the other locations around the globe can stream this series on Willow TV online, Sky Go and SuperSport Live app.

Meanwhile, following broadcasters will telecast the tournament across other locations around the globe - Super Sports - channel 2 (South Africa), Gazi TV (Bangladesh), OSN Sports (the Middle East and North Africa) and Fox Sports (Australia).

Pakistan Tour of England 2019 Squads

Pakistan Squad for ODI & T20I: Sarfraz Ahmed (C & W), Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Asif Ali, Abid Ali, Babar Azam, Haris Sohail, Shoaib Malik, Mohammad Hafeez, Imad Wasim, Yasir Shah, Hasan Ali, Faheem Ashraf, Junaid Khan, Mohammed Amir, Shaheen Shah Afridi, and Mohammad Hasnain.

England T20I Squad: Eoin Morgan (C), Jofra Archer, Tom Curran, Joe Denly, Ben Duckett, Ben Foakes (W), Chris Jordan, Dawid Malan, Liam Plunkett, Adil Rashid, Joe Root, James Vince, and David Willey.

England ODI Squad : Eoin Morgan (C), Moeen Ali, Jofra Archer, Jonny Bairstow (W), Jos Buttler, Tom Curran, Joe Denly, Chris Jordan, Liam Plunkett, Adil Rashid, Joe Root, Jason Roy, Ben Stokes, James Vince, David Willey, Chris Woakes and Mark Wood.