×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

England vs Pakistan 2019: When and where to watch, live streaming, telecast details and fixtures

Preet Amrit Singh
ANALYST
Preview
55   //    01 May 2019, 13:08 IST

England and Pakistan will face off in the build-up to the World-Cup
England and Pakistan will face off in the build-up to the World-Cup

In a bid to intensify their ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 preparations, Pakistan will visit England for a five-match ODI and T20I series in May 2019.

As per schedule, both teams will begin their campaign with a sole T20I on May 5, 2019, at the Sofia Gardens in Cardiff.

After that, they will go head-to-head in five-match One Day International series from May 8, 2019, when the series opener is scheduled to be played at the Kennington Oval in London.

The fans from the Rose Bowl in Southampton will witness the second ODI on May 11, followed by the third game at the County Ground in Bristol on May 14.

The Trent Bridge Ground in Nottingham will host fourth ODI on May 17, before the final game at the Headingley in Leeds on May 19.

Pakistan tour of England 2019: Broadcast and Live Streaming

As per the official release by Sky Sports, they will broadcast all matches of this tour exclusively on Sky Sports Cricket and Sky Sports Main event in the UK. While PTV Sports will telecast its live feed for the viewers in Pakistan.

The viewers in India and Sri Lanka can catch the action on SPN sports channels Sony Six and Sony Six HD. While they will also stream all games in the subcontinent on their OTT platform Sony Liv.

While Streaming lovers from the other locations around the globe can stream this series on Willow TV online, Sky Go and SuperSport Live app.

Meanwhile, following broadcasters will telecast the tournament across other locations around the globe - Super Sports - channel 2 (South Africa), Gazi TV (Bangladesh), OSN Sports (the Middle East and North Africa) and Fox Sports (Australia).

Advertisement

Pakistan Tour of England 2019 Squads

Pakistan Squad for ODI & T20I: Sarfraz Ahmed (C & W), Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Asif Ali, Abid Ali, Babar Azam, Haris Sohail, Shoaib Malik, Mohammad Hafeez, Imad Wasim, Yasir Shah, Hasan Ali, Faheem Ashraf, Junaid Khan, Mohammed Amir, Shaheen Shah Afridi, and Mohammad Hasnain.

England T20I Squad: Eoin Morgan (C), Jofra Archer, Tom Curran, Joe Denly, Ben Duckett, Ben Foakes (W), Chris Jordan, Dawid Malan, Liam Plunkett, Adil Rashid, Joe Root, James Vince, and David Willey.

England ODI Squad : Eoin Morgan (C), Moeen Ali, Jofra Archer, Jonny Bairstow (W), Jos Buttler, Tom Curran, Joe Denly, Chris Jordan, Liam Plunkett, Adil Rashid, Joe Root, Jason Roy, Ben Stokes, James Vince, David Willey, Chris Woakes and Mark Wood.

 

Tags:
England vs Pakistan 2019 Pakistan Cricket England Cricket
Advertisement
Jason Roy and Alex Hales out of England squad for series against Ireland and Pakistan
RELATED STORY
Pakistan vs Australia 2019: When and where to watch, live streaming, telecast details and fixtures
RELATED STORY
Pakistan's Shadab Khan ruled out of England series
RELATED STORY
England Women tour of India 2019: Squads, When and where to watch, live streaming, telecast details and fixtures
RELATED STORY
Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2019: When and where to watch, live streaming, telecast details and fixtures
RELATED STORY
Ireland vs England 2019: Preview, when and where to watch, and full squads
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: When and where to watch, live streaming, telecast details and fixtures
RELATED STORY
India Women vs England Women 2019: When and where to watch, live streaming, telecast details and fixtures
RELATED STORY
Pakistan vs Australia 2019, 4th ODI: Match details, key players and predicted XI
RELATED STORY
India vs Australia 2019: When and where to watch, live streaming, telecast details and fixtures
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Live Cricket Scores
Pakistan in England 2019
Only T20I | Sun, 05 May, 01:30 PM
England
Pakistan
ENG VS PAK preview
1st ODI | Wed, 08 May, 12:00 PM
England
Pakistan
ENG VS PAK preview
2nd ODI | Sat, 11 May, 10:00 AM
England
Pakistan
ENG VS PAK preview
3rd ODI | Tue, 14 May, 12:00 PM
England
Pakistan
ENG VS PAK preview
4th ODI | Fri, 17 May, 12:00 PM
England
Pakistan
ENG VS PAK preview
5th ODI | Sun, 19 May, 10:00 AM
England
Pakistan
ENG VS PAK preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
IPL
England in Ireland 2019
Pakistan in England 2019
Tri-Series in Ireland 2019
Pakistan Women in South Africa 2019
Sri Lanka in Scotland 2019
West Indies Women in Ireland 2019
English Domestic One-Day Competition
Afghanistan in Scotland 2019
English County Championship Division One
English County Championship Division Two
Afghanistan in Ireland 2019
Varsity Matches 2019
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us