England vs Pakistan 2020, 1st T20I: Preview, probable XI, match prediction, live streaming, weather forecast and pitch report

After a rain-marred Test series, England and Pakistan will now collide in a 3-match T20I series in Manchester. Both teams are former ICC T20 World Cup winners, while Pakistan is at the number one position in the ICC T20I Rankings.

This series promises to be a thrilling one, and the T20 specialists of both nations have joined their respective squads. Pakistan have received a significant boost in the bowling attack with their left-arm quick Mohammad Amir being a part of the T20I team. Besides, seasoned pros Mohammad Hafeez and Shoaib Malik are also present in the Babar Azam-led squad.

On the other side, Eoin Morgan will lead the home team. Tom Banton will look to impress the selectors in this series after an uneventful debut in New Zealand earlier this year. Jonny Bairstow and David Willey performed magnificently against Ireland, while Dawid Malan scored a double century versus Derbyshire in the Bob Willis Trophy recently.

Since both squads are pretty evenly matched, all the games should go down the wire and the team that keeps their nerve in pressure situations may walk away with the series.

England vs. Pakistan Match Details

Date – 28th August 2020

Venue – Old Trafford, Manchester

Time – 10:30 PM IST

Weather Forecast

Light rain is predicted during the match time. The possibility of a few overs getting cut because of rain is very high. However, there should be a clear winner in this game as there is no rainfall expected after 8 PM local time (12:30 AM IST).

Advertisement

Pitch Report

England lost the last two T20Is played at this venue to India and Pakistan. The home team batted first and posted average totals on the board in both games. The pitch assisted the fast bowlers, but the batsmen found it easy to hit the big strokes after settling down in the middle.

Predicted XI

England

England will play their first T20I match after November 2019. The English side may only make two changes to their playing XI from their last game against New Zealand and bring Dawid Malan in for James Vince, who is not a part of the squad. Also, Joe Denly would probably take Sam Curran's place in the playing XI.

Probable XI: Tom Banton, Jonny Bairstow, Joe Denly, Dawid Malan, Eoin Morgan, Sam Billings (wk), Lewis Gregory, Tom Curran, Chris Jordan, Adil Rashid, Saqib Mahmood.

Pakistan

Pakistan played a T20I series against Bangladesh earlier this year. The Babar Azam-led team defeated Bangladesh 2-0 in the series and they will look to continue their winning combination in the upcoming game against England. Rising star Haider Ali should take Ahsan Ali's place in the XI. Also, Mohammad Amir would walk into the team replacing Haris Rauf.

Probable XI: Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Hafeez, Haider Ali, Shoaib Malik, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imad Wasim, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Shadab Khan, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Amir.

England vs. Pakistan Match Prediction

England has struggled to perform well in T20Is played at Manchester. Pakistan has a stellar T20I unit, and they will start as the favorites to take a 1-0 lead in the 3-match series.

England vs. Pakistan TV and live streaming details

TV – Sony Six, Sony Six HD

Live Streaming – SonyLIV app