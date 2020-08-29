England vs Pakistan 2020, 2nd T20I: Preview, probable XI, match prediction, live streaming, weather forecast and pitch report

Rain continued to play the spoilsport in Pakistan's England tour as the first T20I in Manchester produced no result. Both teams will now battle it out in the second T20I at the same venue and the fans will hope that there is a clear winner in this match.

Pakistan Cricket Team put on a magnificent bowling performance in the first game, but their bowlers could not keep Tom Banton under control. Banton smacked 71 runs off 42 deliveries, a knock that included four fours and five sixes. However, none of the other English batsmen could score more than 25 runs.

The hosts were 131/6 in 16.2 overs when rain interrupted the proceedings. Imad Wasim and Shadab Khan picked up two wickets each, while Iftikhar Ahmed scalped the crucial wicket of Eoin Morgan. Jonny Bairstow, Moeen Ali, and Lewis Gregory lost their wickets for single digits and the English team management would hope that they improve their performance with the willow in the second game.

This match promises to be a thrilling clash provided the rain gods do not intervene at Old Trafford again.

England vs. Pakistan Match Details

Date – 30th August 2020

Venue – Old Trafford, Manchester

Time – 6:45 PM IST

Weather Forecast

There are zero predictions for rain in Manchester during the match time, meaning that the cricket universe will get a full 40-over match. The temperature is expected to stay around 15 degrees Celsius.

Advertisement

Pitch Report

As noted in the last match, the batsmen need to spend some time in the middle before playing aggressive shots. The slower bowlers have achieved much success on the Old Trafford track.

Predicted XI

England

Since there have been no injury concerns in the English camp, it is unlikely that Eoin Morgan would change his playing XI. The top-order batsmen should look to form solid partnerships in the middle.

Probable XI: Tom Banton, Jonny Bairstow, Dawid Malan, Eoin Morgan, Moeen Ali, Sam Billings (wk), Lewis Gregory, Tom Curran, Chris Jordan, Adil Rashid, Saqib Mahmood.

Pakistan

Wahab Riaz has a brilliant record in Manchester, but the Pakistan team management picked Haris Rauf, Mohammad Amir, and Shaheen Afridi as their three fast bowlers. Since Rauf returned with figures of 0/32 in three overs, Babar Azam might include Riaz or Mohammad Hasnain in his place.

Probable XI: Babar Azam (c), Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Hafeez, Shoaib Malik, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imad Wasim, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Shadab Khan, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Mohammad Hasnain/Haris Rauf, Mohammad Amir.

England vs. Pakistan Match Prediction

Pakistan dominated England in the first match and if they repeat the same performance with the ball, they will take a 1-0 lead in the series. The Men in Green start as the favorites to win.

England vs. Pakistan TV and live streaming details

TV – Sony Six, Sony Six HD

Live Streaming – SonyLIV app