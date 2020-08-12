England vs Pakistan 2020, 2nd Test: Preview, probable XI, match prediction, live streaming, weather forecast and pitch report 

After losing the first Test match by a slender margin of three wickets, Pakistan will look to improve their performance and level the 3-match ICC World Test Championship series in Southampton.

Opening batsman Shan Masood's career-best 156 and an excellent performance from the bowlers in the first innings helped the visitors gain a lead of 107 runs. However, Stuart Broad, Chris Woakes, and Ben Stokes ensured that England were not set a target in excess of 300.

Even though Pakistan managed to dismiss half of the English team for 117 runs, a 139-run sixth-wicket partnership between Jos Buttler and Woakes guided the home side to a 3-wicket win.

The action will now move to Southampton as the second Test match will take place at The Ageas Bowl. England received a major setback a few days ago as their star all-rounder Ben Stokes made himself unavailable for the remainder of the series. The team management has added uncapped fast bowler Ollie Robinson to the squad for the second Test match.

On the other hand, Pakistan's captain Azhar Ali struggled to score runs in the first Test. He only managed 18 runs across two innings. Additionally, former Pakistan cricketers called him out for his defensive tactics in the fourth innings.

Thus, there seems to be a lot riding on the 2nd Test which is slated to start on the 13th of August.

England vs Pakistan Match Details

Date – 13th to 17th August 2020

Venue – The Rose Bowl, Southampton

Time – 03:30 PM IST

Weather Forecast

The rain gods are expected to interrupt proceedings in Southampton. There are high chances of rain every day. Also, the humidity levels will remain high throughout the match.

Pitch Report

In the last Test match played in Southampton, West Indies defeated England by chasing down 200 runs in the fourth innings. The pitch favored the fast bowlers as Jason Holder and Shannon Gabriel ran through the English batting order.

Predicted XI

England

With Ben Stokes unavailable for this match, England might bring back Zak Crawley. Stokes majorly played as a batsman in the first Test match and bowled only four overs in the entire game. Hence, Crawley is the most likely candidate to take his place.

Probable XI: Dominic Sibley, Rory Burns, Zak Crawley, Joe Root (C), Ollie Pope, Jos Buttler (WK), Chris Woakes, Jofra Archer, Stuart Broad, Dom Bess, James Anderson.

Pakistan

While the move to include two leg-spin bowlers worked in Manchester, the pace-friendly conditions in Southampton may prompt Azhar Ali to add Sohail Khan in place of Shadab Khan.

Probable XI: Shan Masood, Abid Ali, Azhar Ali (C), Babar Azam, Asad Shafiq, Mohammad Rizwan (WK), Yasir Shah, Shaheen Afridi, Sohail Khan, Naseem Shah, Mohammad Abbas.

England vs Pakistan Match Prediction

The contest could have proven to be another thrilling encounter. However, with rain expected to spoilsport, fans might have to contend themselves with a stalemate.

England vs Pakistan TV and live streaming details

TV – Sony Six, Sony Six HD

Live Streaming – SonyLIV app

