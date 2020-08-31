England vs Pakistan 2020, 3rd T20I: Preview, probable XI, match prediction, live streaming, weather forecast and pitch report

After three rain-affected matches, the second T20I between England and Pakistan produced a clear winner as the hosts defeated the Men in Green by five wickets.

The visitors posted 195/4 on the board riding on half-centuries from captain Babar Azam and Mohammed Hafeez. However, their bowlers could not keep a check on the run flow in the second innings as Eoin Morgan's 33-ball 66 drove the English team home in the final over.

Pakistan has received a significant setback before the final T20I as their star fast bowler Mohammad Amir has got an injury scare. He is unlikely to play in the 3rd match which is why the team management might include Wahab Riaz in the playing XI.

Riaz has an excellent record at Old Trafford. In the 2016 T20I match between England and Pakistan, the left-arm pacer dismissed helped his side register a comfortable victory.

Here is all you need to know about the 3rd T20I between England and Pakistan.

England vs. Pakistan Match Details

Date – 1st September 2020

Venue – Old Trafford, Manchester

Time – 10:30 PM IST

Weather Forecast

The sky will be partly sunny during the match. There are no predictions for rainfall, meaning that Pakistan will have an opportunity to draw the 3-match series.

Pitch Report

Batsmen from both teams enjoyed batting on this surface. The fans should expect another high-scoring game. The captain winning the toss may look to field first.

Predicted XI

England

Saqib Mahmood could not trouble the visitors much in the second T20I match. Eoin Morgan might include David Willey in the XI as he was in fine form against the Irish team.

Probable XI: Tom Banton, Jonny Bairstow, Dawid Malan, Eoin Morgan, Moeen Ali, Sam Billings (wk), Lewis Gregory, Tom Curran, Chris Jordan, Adil Rashid, David Willey.

Pakistan

As mentioned above, Mohammad Amir might not play this game. Mohammad Hasnain and Wahab Riaz are the likely candidates to take his place. Apart from that, there may be no changes.

Probable XI: Babar Azam (c), Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Hafeez, Shoaib Malik, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imad Wasim, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Shadab Khan, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Mohammad Hasnain/Wahab Riaz, Haris Rauf.

England vs. Pakistan Match Prediction

The English batsmen dominated the Pakistani bowlers in the second T20I. However, Pakistan has a talented bowling unit that can rise to the occasion. Expect Pakistan to edge England in a close match.

England vs. Pakistan TV and live streaming details

TV – Sony Six, Sony Six HD

Live Streaming – SonyLIV app