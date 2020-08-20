England vs Pakistan 2020, 3rd Test: Preview, probable XI, match prediction, live streaming, weather forecast and pitch report 

After a rain-marred second Test helped England take an unassailable lead in the 3-match ICC World Test Championship series, Pakistan will be keen to level the series by winning the third Test match in Southampton.

There was not much action in the second Test as both teams batted only once. The visitors scored 236 runs in the first innings, riding on half-centuries from Abid Ali and Mohammad Rizwan. Babar Azam also played a solid knock, but the fans will expect a better show from Pakistan captain Azhar Ali.

Ali has struggled with the bat on this tour so far, and another failure in Southampton could invite a lot of trouble for him. In the bowling department, Mohammad Abbas and Yasir Shah have done their jobs to perfection for Pakistan, and if Shaheen Afridi backs them up well, the visiting team could give England a run for their money.

The home team might not be too worried despite Ben Stokes' absence because Zak Crawley played a fine knock of 53 runs in the previous game. Dom Sibley chipped in with a 32-run inning, while the veteran pair of James Anderson and Stuart Broad did not allow the Pakistan batsmen to play strokes freely.

While a few Pakistan players have been in phenomenal touch, England will start as the favorites to win this Test and overtake Australia on the ICC World Test Championship points table.

England vs. Pakistan Match Details

Date – 21st to 25th August 2020

Venue – The Rose Bowl, Southampton

Time – 03:30 PM IST

Weather Forecast

Advertisement

Like the last match, rain is expected to play spoilsport in Southampton once again. The weather reports hint that the rain gods will interrupt the game on all days. However, the second and fourth day's rainfall will not be as heavy as the first, third, and fifth days.

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Rose Bowl has supported the quicker bowlers in the last two games played on this ground. The Caribbean bowlers first wreaked havoc in Southampton while, in the previous match, both England and Pakistan enjoyed bowling on this wicket.

Predicted XI

England

England may not make any changes to their playing XI. Almost all players did their jobs well during the little action that took place during the second Test.

Probable XI: Dominic Sibley, Rory Burns, Zak Crawley, Joe Root (C), Ollie Pope, Jos Buttler (WK), Chris Woakes, Sam Curran, Stuart Broad, Dom Bess, James Anderson.

Pakistan

Fawad Alam lost his wicket for a duck in the last match. Since he performed exceptionally well in the domestic circuit, he would receive another opportunity to prove himself. Asad Shafiq and Azhar Ali will also look to improve their performance in the batting section.

Probable XI: Shan Masood, Abid Ali, Azhar Ali (C), Babar Azam, Asad Shafiq, Mohammad Rizwan (WK), Fawad Alam, Yasir Shah, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah, Mohammad Abbas.

England vs. Pakistan Match Prediction

With heavy rainfall expected on three days, this match could also end in a draw, and both teams would have to split points again.

England vs. Pakistan TV and live streaming details

TV – Sony Six, Sony Six HD

Live Streaming – SonyLIV app