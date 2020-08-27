England vs Pakistan 2020: Old Trafford Manchester T20I Records

After suffering a 0-1 defeat in the Test series, Pakistan will try to record their first win of the England tour when they battle the hosts in a 3-match T20I series at Old Trafford in Manchester. All matches of the series will be played at this venue.

Interestingly, England has not won a single T20I in Manchester since June 2015. In their last two T20I fixtures in Manchester, England locked horns with India and Pakistan and suffered heavy defeats on each occasion.

Out of 8 T20Is played at Old Trafford, three have not produced a result. The English team has won three of them, while the visiting teams have won two matches.

Pakistan will be looking forward to playing in Manchester because they thrashed England by nine wickets in their only T20I outing at this venue.

Wahab Riaz shone with the ball as he returned with figures of 3/18. Hasan Ali and Imad Wasim chipped in with two wickets each, which helped Pakistan keep England down to 135/7 in 20 overs.

Opening batsmen Sharjeel Khan and Khalid Latif slammed a fifty each for the Men in Green as they walked away with a win in 14.5 overs.

However, England are the reigning world champions in ODI cricket, and the Three Lions have not lost a single series after the COVID-19 break.

Here's a look at some significant numbers about Old Trafford that fans need to know heading into this series.

Old Trafford Manchester T20I Records

Advertisement

The atmosphere will stay cloudy in Manchester throughout the series

England have lost their past two T20I matches in Manchester, but the English team has the highest team total at this venue.

Eoin Morgan's men posted 191/7 against New Zealand in a T20I game in 2015, with Joe Root being the top-scorer for the team.

While Root is not a member of England's current T20I squad, the other batsmen would look to draw inspiration from his innings and try to perform well agai Pakistan.

Stadium Name: Old Trafford.

City: Manchester

T20I Matches Played: 8

Matches Won by England: 3

Matches Won by touring team: 2

Matches with no result: 3

Highest Individual Score: 101* - KL Rahul vs England, 2018

Best Bowling Figures: 5/24 - Kuldeep Yadav vs England, 2018

Highest Team Score: 191/7 - England vs New Zealand, 2015

Lowest Team Score: 135 - New Zealand vs England, 2015

Highest Successful Run Chase: 169/4 - England vs India, 2011

Average Run Rate: 7.99