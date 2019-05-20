×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

England vs Pakistan: 4 things we learned from the recently concluded ODI series

Sanchit Grover
ANALYST
Feature
519   //    20 May 2019, 11:32 IST

England v Pakistan - 5th Royal London ODI
England v Pakistan - 5th Royal London ODI

The ICC Cricket World Cup is on its way and it is fair to say the cricket enthusiasts look up to this as a festive period that shall be celebrated with joy, thrill, and lots of drama. The quadrennial tournament is an enticing event that captures the attention of millions courtesy of its rich history and plethora of memorable moments.

The upcoming edition will be the 12th one and is set to be hosted by England and Wales. The hosts managed to inflict a 4-0 series defeat over Pakistan as they conquered the subcontinent giants in the recently concluded ODI series.

The series had its share of exciting moments as the fans were treated to a spectacular portrayal of cricket. With the series done and dusted, the next stop is the ICC Cricket World Cup.

All the teams participating in the World Cup would have kept a keen eye on this series as it was the last one to be played on English soil before the big dance.

Here we list down the 4 things we learned from the recently concluded ODI series between England and Pakistan:

#4 Pakistan lack balance

England v Pakistan - 5th Royal London ODI
England v Pakistan - 5th Royal London ODI

It is fair to say that the Pakistan cricket fans won't be remembering this series fondly as their side suffered a humiliating series loss. The subcontinent giants failed to match the English team's attacking prowess as the hosts clinched the series in an emphatic manner.

What hurt Pakistan the most was the lack of consistency and above all the absence of proper balance in the side. Pakistan rarely troubled England, and if they are to put any solid challenge in the upcoming World Cup, then they need to sort things out because as of now, things aren't looking very promising for them.

The whole series turned out to be a nightmare for Pakistani bowlers as they were hammered by the English batsmen who scored 4 successive scores of 340+ and rarely looked in trouble.

Pakistan's bowling unit didn't receive any special support from the fielders as they constantly dropped big chances which in turn cost them this humiliating series loss right on the edge of the ICC Cricket World Cup.

1 / 4 NEXT
Tags:
ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Pakistan Cricket England Cricket Sarfraz Ahmed Jason Roy
Advertisement
England vs Pakistan 2019, 3rd ODI: Preview, key players and probable XI
RELATED STORY
England vs Pakistan 5th ODI : Preview, Head to Head stats, Key Players and Playing XI
RELATED STORY
England v Pakistan 2019: What did we learn about the two teams?
RELATED STORY
England vs Pakistan 3rd ODI: Match Preview & Predicted Playing XI 
RELATED STORY
England seal series with thrilling 3-wicket win over Pakistan 
RELATED STORY
Pakistan Cricket team trains at Trent Bridge ahead of fourth ODI against England
RELATED STORY
CWC 1979: Devastating Mike Hendrick helps England win a low-scoring thriller
RELATED STORY
England vs Pakistan 2019, 1st ODI: Preview and Probable Playing XI
RELATED STORY
5 biggest wins in Bangladesh's cricket history
RELATED STORY
The 5 Best Coaches the Indian Cricket team has ever had
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Live Cricket Scores
ODI World Cup
Match 1 | Thu, 30 May, 09:30 AM
England
South Africa
ENG VS RSA preview
Match 2 | Fri, 31 May, 09:30 AM
West Indies
Pakistan
WI VS PAK preview
Match 3 | Sat, 01 Jun, 09:30 AM
New Zealand
Sri Lanka
NZ VS SL preview
Match 4 | Sat, 01 Jun, 12:30 PM
Afghanistan
Australia
AFG VS AUS preview
Match 5 | Sun, 02 Jun, 09:30 AM
South Africa
Bangladesh
RSA VS BAN preview
Match 6 | Mon, 03 Jun, 09:30 AM
England
Pakistan
ENG VS PAK preview
Match 7 | Tue, 04 Jun, 09:30 AM
Afghanistan
Sri Lanka
AFG VS SL preview
Match 8 | Wed, 05 Jun, 09:30 AM
South Africa
India
RSA VS IND preview
Match 9 | Wed, 05 Jun, 12:30 PM
Bangladesh
New Zealand
BAN VS NZ preview
Match 10 | Thu, 06 Jun, 09:30 AM
Australia
West Indies
AUS VS WI preview
Match 11 | Fri, 07 Jun, 09:30 AM
Pakistan
Sri Lanka
PAK VS SL preview
Match 12 | Sat, 08 Jun, 09:30 AM
England
Bangladesh
ENG VS BAN preview
Match 13 | Sat, 08 Jun, 12:30 PM
Afghanistan
New Zealand
AFG VS NZ preview
Match 14 | Sun, 09 Jun, 09:30 AM
India
Australia
IND VS AUS preview
Match 15 | Mon, 10 Jun, 09:30 AM
South Africa
West Indies
RSA VS WI preview
Match 16 | Tue, 11 Jun, 09:30 AM
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
BAN VS SL preview
Match 17 | Wed, 12 Jun, 09:30 AM
Australia
Pakistan
AUS VS PAK preview
Match 18 | Thu, 13 Jun, 09:30 AM
India
New Zealand
IND VS NZ preview
Match 19 | Fri, 14 Jun, 09:30 AM
England
West Indies
ENG VS WI preview
Match 20 | Sat, 15 Jun, 09:30 AM
Sri Lanka
Australia
SL VS AUS preview
Match 21 | Sat, 15 Jun, 12:30 PM
South Africa
Afghanistan
RSA VS AFG preview
Match 22 | Sun, 16 Jun, 09:30 AM
India
Pakistan
IND VS PAK preview
Match 23 | Mon, 17 Jun, 09:30 AM
West Indies
Bangladesh
WI VS BAN preview
Match 24 | Tue, 18 Jun, 09:30 AM
England
Afghanistan
ENG VS AFG preview
Match 25 | Wed, 19 Jun, 09:30 AM
New Zealand
South Africa
NZ VS RSA preview
Match 26 | Thu, 20 Jun, 09:30 AM
Australia
Bangladesh
AUS VS BAN preview
Match 27 | Fri, 21 Jun, 09:30 AM
England
Sri Lanka
ENG VS SL preview
Match 28 | Sat, 22 Jun, 09:30 AM
India
Afghanistan
IND VS AFG preview
Match 29 | Sat, 22 Jun, 12:30 PM
West Indies
New Zealand
WI VS NZ preview
Match 30 | Sun, 23 Jun, 09:30 AM
Pakistan
South Africa
PAK VS RSA preview
Match 31 | Mon, 24 Jun, 09:30 AM
Bangladesh
Afghanistan
BAN VS AFG preview
Match 32 | Tue, 25 Jun, 09:30 AM
England
Australia
ENG VS AUS preview
Match 33 | Wed, 26 Jun, 09:30 AM
New Zealand
Pakistan
NZ VS PAK preview
Match 34 | Thu, 27 Jun, 09:30 AM
West Indies
India
WI VS IND preview
Match 35 | Fri, 28 Jun, 09:30 AM
Sri Lanka
South Africa
SL VS RSA preview
Match 36 | Sat, 29 Jun, 09:30 AM
Pakistan
Afghanistan
PAK VS AFG preview
Match 37 | Sat, 29 Jun, 12:30 PM
New Zealand
Australia
NZ VS AUS preview
Match 38 | Sun, 30 Jun, 09:30 AM
England
India
ENG VS IND preview
Match 39 | Mon, 01 Jul, 09:30 AM
Sri Lanka
West Indies
SL VS WI preview
Match 40 | Tue, 02 Jul, 09:30 AM
Bangladesh
India
BAN VS IND preview
Match 41 | Wed, 03 Jul, 09:30 AM
England
New Zealand
ENG VS NZ preview
Match 42 | Thu, 04 Jul, 09:30 AM
Afghanistan
West Indies
AFG VS WI preview
Match 43 | Fri, 05 Jul, 09:30 AM
Pakistan
Bangladesh
PAK VS BAN preview
Match 44 | Sat, 06 Jul, 09:30 AM
Sri Lanka
India
SL VS IND preview
Match 45 | Sat, 06 Jul, 12:30 PM
Australia
South Africa
AUS VS RSA preview
Semi Final 1 | Tue, 09 Jul, 09:30 AM
1st
4th
TBA VS TBA preview
Semi Final 2 | Thu, 11 Jul, 09:30 AM
2nd
3rd
TBA VS TBA preview
Final | Sun, 14 Jul, 09:30 AM
TBC
TBC
TBA VS TBA preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured
Pakistan in England 2019
Pakistan Women in South Africa 2019
Sri Lanka in Scotland 2019
Tri-Series in Ireland 2019
ODI World Cup
Afghanistan in Ireland 2019
West Indies Women in Ireland 2019
West Indies Women in England 2019
English County Championship Division Two
English County Championship Division One
English Domestic One-Day Competition
Varsity Matches 2019
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us