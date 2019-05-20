England vs Pakistan: 4 things we learned from the recently concluded ODI series

Sanchit Grover FOLLOW ANALYST Feature 519 // 20 May 2019, 11:32 IST

England v Pakistan - 5th Royal London ODI

The ICC Cricket World Cup is on its way and it is fair to say the cricket enthusiasts look up to this as a festive period that shall be celebrated with joy, thrill, and lots of drama. The quadrennial tournament is an enticing event that captures the attention of millions courtesy of its rich history and plethora of memorable moments.

The upcoming edition will be the 12th one and is set to be hosted by England and Wales. The hosts managed to inflict a 4-0 series defeat over Pakistan as they conquered the subcontinent giants in the recently concluded ODI series.

The series had its share of exciting moments as the fans were treated to a spectacular portrayal of cricket. With the series done and dusted, the next stop is the ICC Cricket World Cup.

All the teams participating in the World Cup would have kept a keen eye on this series as it was the last one to be played on English soil before the big dance.

Here we list down the 4 things we learned from the recently concluded ODI series between England and Pakistan:

#4 Pakistan lack balance

England v Pakistan - 5th Royal London ODI

It is fair to say that the Pakistan cricket fans won't be remembering this series fondly as their side suffered a humiliating series loss. The subcontinent giants failed to match the English team's attacking prowess as the hosts clinched the series in an emphatic manner.

What hurt Pakistan the most was the lack of consistency and above all the absence of proper balance in the side. Pakistan rarely troubled England, and if they are to put any solid challenge in the upcoming World Cup, then they need to sort things out because as of now, things aren't looking very promising for them.

The whole series turned out to be a nightmare for Pakistani bowlers as they were hammered by the English batsmen who scored 4 successive scores of 340+ and rarely looked in trouble.

Pakistan's bowling unit didn't receive any special support from the fielders as they constantly dropped big chances which in turn cost them this humiliating series loss right on the edge of the ICC Cricket World Cup.

