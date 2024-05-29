England vs Pakistan, 4th T20I: Probable XI, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast, and Live Streaming Details

The final game of the four-match T20I series between England and Pakistan will be played on Thursday, May 30. The Kennington Oval in London will be hosting this clash, with the hosts leading the series by a 1-0 margin.

The series got off to a damp start. The first T20I in Leeds was washed out due to rain without toss. The English side then fired in unison in the second T20I to win it by 23 runs and go 1-0 up in the series. Both sides arrived in Cardiff on Tuesday for the third T20I.

Things didn’t quite go as planned for both England and Pakistan as it was continuously raining at Sophia Gardens. Due to steady rain, the match officials had to call off the game without toss.

Two games out of three have been washed out due to rain. It has been such kind of a series and the players from both sides will be hoping that the rain stays away on Thursday. It will be the last chance for them to try out combinations before they fly for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024.

Pakistan haven’t played a single game since announcing the squad for the showpiece event. They will be looking to bring out their A-game if the weather permits. England, meanwhile, will be hoping to finish the series with a win and seal the series by a 2-0 margin on Thursday.

England vs Pakistan Match Details:

Match: England vs Pakistan, 4th T20I, Pakistan tour of England, 2024

Date and Time: May 30, 2024, 11 pm IST

Venue: Kennington Oval, London

England vs Pakistan Head-to-Head

There have been 32 meetings between England and Pakistan in the shortest format so far. England have won 20 of those and Pakistan have won 10, with two ending in no-result.

Matches played: 32

England won: 20

Pakistan won: 10

No Result: 2

England vs Pakistan Pitch Report

The surface at the Kennington Oval is generally good for batting. However, with the conditions around, batting won’t be easy as the pacers will get plenty of assistance. They will get a good amount of swing with the new ball and adapting to the conditions will be the key for the batters on Thursday.

England vs Pakistan Weather Forecast

There won't be ideal conditions on offer for a game of cricket on Thursday. The temperature in London is expected to hover between 11 and 17 degrees Celsius, with a 60% chance of rain predicted on the matchday.

England vs Pakistan Probable XIs

England

Team News

Jos Buttler, who was ruled out of the third T20I, is expected to be back for the final game.

Probable XI

Philip Salt, Jos Buttler (c & wk), Will Jacks, Jonny Bairstow, Harry Brook, Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Chris Jordan, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Reece Topley

Pakistan

Team News

No injury concerns. All the players are fully fit.

Probable XI

Saim Ayub, Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan, Fakhar Zaman, Shadab Khan, Azam Khan (wk), Iftikhar Ahmed, Imad Wasim, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Amir/Abbas Afridi

England vs Pakistan Match Prediction

The third game of the T20I series between England and Pakistan was washed out due to rain. The action now shifts to London where there will be a cloud cover throughout the day. Both sides will be hoping to finish the series on a winning note if the weather permits.

England have the momentum behind them and will look to carry it forward into the upcoming match.

Prediction: England to win this contest.

England vs Pakistan Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: Sony Sports Network

Live Streaming: Sony LIV App and FanCode

