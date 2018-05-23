England vs Pakistan: 5 players from England to look out for

A closer look at 5 English players who will be the centre of attention during the Test series against Pakistan

S Samaddar ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 23 May 2018, 15:17 IST 2.02K Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

After the disappointment in the Ashes and the series in New Zealand, England are finally back in familiar territory and are going to start their summer at home with the 1st Test at Lord’s against Pakistan. Like the visitors, England are also a work in progress and are in the process of a rebuild, which is why this series promises to be a closely-contested one. A home series is one in which a team can try out new players while also bringing about changes in strategy and England are going to do exactly that in this two-Test series against Pakistan.

Despite the proposed introduction of new players, England still have plenty of seasoned players in their side and they would count in tight moments. They are also going to try out new players in the series and some would be making their comebacks to the side. The England squad will have players from all those three categories and here is a look at 5 players who are going to be the point of focus for most fans.

#5 Dominic Bess

Dominic Bess

The spin department has been the biggest weakness in the English bowling attack for quite some time and while Moeen Ali did a job, he was never really cut out for it against good batting sides. 20-year-old right-arm off-spinner Dominic Bess is all set to make his debut at Lord’s and will be the 3rd spin bowler to be handed his debut by England in the space of four Test matches.

Unavailability of Jack Leach and Mason Crane due to injuries has opened the path for him and Bess’s performance at Lord’s will be something everyone will be interested in. In addition to that, it must be noted that he will be coming up against a team that historically pays spin well and hence, the Somerset bowler who regards Graeme Swann as his idol is going to have a big battle on his hands.