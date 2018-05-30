Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
Contact Policies Blog GDPR Compliance Affiliate

England vs Pakistan: 5 players from Pakistan to look out for in the 2nd Test

A closer look at the 5 Pakistani cricketers who will be closely followed by cricket fans during the 2nd Test at Headingley.

S Samaddar
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10 30 May 2018, 21:36 IST
514

England v Pakistan: Natwest 1st Test - Day One
Faheem Ashraf

In the first Test at Lord’s, Pakistan were clinical as they dismantled England in just 3 and a half days of cricket.

The bowlers put on a masterclass in both innings, while the top order and the lower-order did enough to pretty much bat England out of the game.

They need to avoid defeat in the 2nd and the last Test at Headingley to walk away with a well-earned series victory. However, it remains to be seen if they actually play for the draw since such an approach can often backfire.

After all, 2-0 is better than 1-0 and perhaps they will go for the win again. There is no reason for them not to go for it considering their brilliant show in the 1st Test and it could make for a gripping Test match.

Pakistan almost always have excellent cricketers who can light up a game of cricket and the Test match at Headingley will be no exception. Here is a look at the 5 players from Pakistan who will be closely watched by cricket fans.

#5 Faheem Ashraf

The seam bowling all-rounder is a vital member of the Pakistani eleven and in the first Test match, Faheem Ashraf performed decently as the visitors recorded a famous win.

He is a steady bowler, who can fill in for the other fast bowlers during different passages of play and such attributes are extremely necessary for teams when they are playing away from home.

Although he took the vital wicket of Jonny Bairstow in the 1st innings, he would definitely like to add a few more wickets to his name in the 2nd Test.

As a batsman, Ashraf was crucial to the Pakistan batting effort in the 1st innings. He came in to bat at number 8 with Pakistan at 246 for 5 and then made an enterprising 37 to help them reach the eventual total of 363.

He is a very important player and in the 2nd Test, he would definitely like to make a bigger contribution to the team’s cause. 

Pakistan Cricket England Cricket Asad Shafiq Mohammad Amir
Page 1 of 5 Next
England vs Pakistan: 5 players from England to look out...
RELATED STORY
England vs Pakistan: 5 players from Pakistan to look out for
RELATED STORY
England vs Pakistan: 5 players from England to look out for
RELATED STORY
England v Pakistan: 5 player battles in the first Test
RELATED STORY
England vs Pakistan, 1st Test, Day 4: 5 talking points
RELATED STORY
England vs Pakistan 1st Test: 5 talking points from Day 1
RELATED STORY
England vs Pakistan 1st Test, Day 3: 5 talking points
RELATED STORY
Pakistan bowls England out for 184, reaches 50-1 in reply
RELATED STORY
'Fearless' Pakistan ready to put England under pressure
RELATED STORY
Top 5 partnerships in Test cricket which came in a losing...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...