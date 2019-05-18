England vs Pakistan 5th ODI : Preview, Head to Head stats, Key Players and Playing XI

On song England eye clean sweep over the visitors.

The British will eye a clean sweep, when they host the visitors, Pakistan for the fifth and final one-day international on Sunday, May 19 at the Headingley in Leeds.

Head to Head Overall: In 83 completed head-to-head fixtures, the hosts hold an ultimate edge with 52 wins.

Head to Head in Headingley: The visitors have visited this venue on four occasions and have managed to trounce the hosts just once in the 2001 Natwest Series.

England

The British are having a tremendous ODI run and are on the verge of ODI series sweep against Pakistan. Meanwhile, they also possess a valiant record at Headingley with 22 wins in 30 completed games and are on a five-match unbeaten streak at this venue.

Batting

Key Batsmen: Joe Root, Jonny Bairstow & Jason Roy

The top order is at its devastating best, with the likes of Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow and Joe Root holding the fort in all games. While Eoin Morgan who was suspended in the previous game due to slow over rate will take his position in the next game, and he alongside Jos Buttler will be crucial in case of unexpected top order failure.

Bowling

Key Bowlers: Mark Wood, Tom Curran & Jofra Archer

Tom Curran's four-for proved to be match defining for the hosts in fourth ODI and he will be backed to replicate his show on Sunday. While Jofra Archer and Mark Wood could be the game changers in the last ODI with the pitch expected to assist the seam.

Expected Playing XI

Eoin Morgan (C), Jos Buttler (W), Jason Roy, Joe Root, Jonny Bairstow, Ben Stokes, Moeen Ali, Adil Rashid, Tom Curran, Jofra Archer, and Mark Wood.

Pakistan

The visitors are failing to pick the key moments.

On the flipside, Despite providing tough competition, The Asians are finding it difficult to get over the victory line, and the management will need them to win this last game and gain some momentum ahead of their CWC 2019 campaign.

Batting

Key Batsmen: Imam-ul-Haq, Fakhar Zaman & Babar Azam

Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam and Fakhar Zaman have played crucial roles in the respective games, and the skipper will need them to clinch together in the final ODI. While Asif Ali and skipper Sarfraz Ahmed will be seen serving the middle order duties.

Bowling

Key Bowlers: Hasan Ali, Shaheen Afridi, and Junaid Khan

Pakistan bowling department is failing to trouble the hosts, and the management will need their strike bowlers Hasan Ali, Shaheen Afridi and Junaid Khan to take few early wickets, else it will be another cakewalk for England.

Expected Playing XI

Sarfaraz Ahmed (C & W), Asif Ali, Imad Wasim, Faheem Ashraf, Hasan Ali, Shaheen Afridi, Junaid Khan, Imam-ul-Haq, Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam and Mohammad Hafeez.