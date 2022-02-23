Stats: England vs Pakistan in the Women's World Cup (ODI)

Pakistan and England have faced each other thrice in the Women's Cricket World Cup, with England winning on all three occasions. Their first encounter saw Pakistan lose by a margin of 230 runs, which is the fourth-highest loss in the history of the tournament.

The match also saw a 203-run partnership between Janette Brittin and Barbara Daniels which remains the third-highest second-wicket partnership in the history of the tournament.

Let us now look at some of the key stats in matches between these two teams at the World Cup.

Key stats from England vs Pakistan matches at the World Cup

377/7 by England in 2017 is the highest team total.

by England in 2017 is the highest team total. 78 all-out by Pakistan in 2009 is the lowest team total.

by Pakistan in 2009 is the lowest team total. 142 runs scored by Barbara Daniels of England is the most number of runs scored by a player.

scored by Barbara Daniels of England is the most number of runs scored by a player. 142* by Barbara Daniels in 1997 is the highest individual score by a player.

by Barbara Daniels in 1997 is the highest individual score by a player. 4 centuries have been scored in matches between these two teams. All have been scored by England players - Barbara Daniels, Janette Brittin, Heather Knight and Nat Sciver.

centuries have been scored in matches between these two teams. All have been scored by England players - Barbara Daniels, Janette Brittin, Heather Knight and Nat Sciver. 1 half-century have been scored in matches between these two teams. This was scored by Ayesha Zafar of Pakistan in 2017.

half-century have been scored in matches between these two teams. This was scored by Ayesha Zafar of Pakistan in 2017. 5 wickets taken by Laura Marsh of England is the most number of wickets taken by a player.

wickets taken by Laura Marsh of England is the most number of wickets taken by a player. 5/15 by Laura Marsh in 2009 is the best bowling performance by a player. It is the only five-wicket haul in matches between these two teams in the World Cup till date.

by Laura Marsh in 2009 is the best bowling performance by a player. It is the only five-wicket haul in matches between these two teams in the World Cup till date. 2 dismissals by Asma Farzand of Pakistan is the most number of dismissals by a wicket-keeper.

dismissals by Asma Farzand of Pakistan is the most number of dismissals by a wicket-keeper. 2 dismissals by Asma Farzand in 1997 is the most number of dismissals by a wicket-keeper in an innings.

dismissals by Asma Farzand in 1997 is the most number of dismissals by a wicket-keeper in an innings. 2 catches by Javeria Khan of Pakistan is the most number of catches taken by a player.

catches by Javeria Khan of Pakistan is the most number of catches taken by a player. 2 catches by Diana Baig (as a substitute) of Pakistan 2017 is the most number of catches taken by a player in an innings.

